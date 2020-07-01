BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babboneau Leatherbacks vs Laborie Bay Royals - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 1,2020

BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Laborie Bay Royals, Laborie Bay Royals, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Babboneau Leatherbacks, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Laborie Bay Royals, Central Castries and Babboneau Leatherbacks slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
BLS vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
BLS vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
BLS vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
July 1 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
BLS vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Denlee Anthony
BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Alvin Lafeuille, Awene Edward, Rick Moses (CAPTAIN)
BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Shervon Joseph, Antoine Zayee, Nick Andrew, Shervin George
BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Nehemiah Wilfred, Murlan Sammy (VICE CAPTAIN), Tyran Theordore
BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Babboneau Leatherbacks Henry Quaine, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph, Anthony Kissinger, Alvin Lafeuille, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Nyeem Rosemond, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Charles Jevon
Laborie Bay Royals Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Awene Edward, Murlan Sammy, Denlee Anthony, Rick Moses, Daran Jn Pierre, Michael Francois, Zephaniah Edwin, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore
BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babboneau Leatherbacks vs Laborie Bay Royals - July 1, 2020
