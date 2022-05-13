BLS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match, May 13, 9:15 PM IST

BLS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and South Castries Lions: Babonneau Leatherbacks and South Castries Lions will be squaring off against each other in the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 game on Friday, May 13. The match will be conducted at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet.

Babonneau Leatherbacks are doing good in the league. Their previous game against Micoud Eagles was washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, they remained undefeated in the previous round. Babonneau Leatherbacks won both their games against DSRS and VFSS by 23 and 30 runs. The team will hope to replicate the same performance in Group A games as well.

South Castries Lions, on the other hand, are second in the Group A points tally. They kickstarted their campaign in the competition with a victory over Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. Bowlers won the game for Lions as they restricted GICB at 87 runs. The SCL batters completed the low target within 7.2 overs without losing any wicket.

Ahead of the match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and South Castries Lions, here is everything you need to know:

BLS vs SCL Telecast

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs South Castries Lions game will not be telecast in India

BLS vs SCL Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLS vs SCL Match Details

Babonneau Leatherbacks and South Castries Lions will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 9:15 PM IST on May 13, Friday.

BLS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shervon Joseph

Vice-Captain - Caleb Thomas

Suggested Playing XI for BLS vs SCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alvin Laufeuille

Batters: Alex Joseph, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund

All-rounders: Johnson Charles, Caleb Thomas, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Joseph

Bowlers: Devon Eugene, Aaron Joseph, Shervon Leo

BLS vs SCL Probable XIs:

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Steven Abraham (wk), Caleb Thomas, Alex Joseph, Qwaine Henry, Nehemiah Wilfred, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Devon Eugene, Stuart Calderon, Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine

South Castries Lions: Aaron Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Shervon Leo, Kemrol Charles, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Avalinus Callendar, Lerry Auguste, Kensley Paul, Emmerson Charles, Wade Clovis

