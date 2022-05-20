BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match, May 20, 9:15 PM IST

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars:

Babonneau Leatherbacks and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will be squaring off against each other in the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 game on Friday, May 20. The 3rd place play-off match will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet.

Babonneau Leatherbacks were beaten by Choiseul Coal Pots by five wickets in the first semi-final. The team delivered one of its worst performances with the bat. Leatherbacks scored only 51 runs in their ten overs and CCP easily chased the total in 8.5 overs.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars were ruled out of the competition after enduring a loss against Mon Repos Stars in the second semi-final. City Stars also lacked intent with the bat as they fell short of just three runs while chasing 86 runs.

Ahead of the match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, here is everything you need to know:

BLS vs SSCS Telecast

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars game will not be telecast in India

BLS vs SSCS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLS vs SSCS Match Details

Babonneau Leatherbacks and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 9:15 PM IST on May 20, Friday.

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Xytus Emmanuel

Vice-Captain – Alex Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Julian Sylvester, Steven Abraham

Batters: Alex Joseph, Bradley Marquis, Xytus Emmanuel

All-rounders: Caleb Thomas, Shani Mesmain, Shervon Joseph

Bowlers: Devon Eugene, Wayne Prospere, Jevaughn Charles

BLS vs SSCS Probable XIs:

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Anselm Gittens, Alex Joseph (C), Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Devon Eugene, Jevaughn Charles, Sanjay Hayle, Steven Abraham (wk), Kerry John, Bradley Marquis

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Wayne Prospere, Ashely Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (C), Julian Sylvester (wk), Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Xytus Emmanuel, Jaquain Mesmain, Acquinas Sylvester

