Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Innings Break

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 20, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 June, 2020

1ST INN

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti *

175/3 (20.0)

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti elected to bat
Concluded

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 June, 2020

2ND INN

MTV Stallions

106/7 (10.0)

MTV Stallions
v/s
PSV Hann Munden
PSV Hann Munden*

79/5 (10.0)

MTV Stallions beat PSV Hann Munden by 27 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babboneau Leatherbacks vs Vieux Fort North Raiders - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 29,2020

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Best Picks / BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Captain / BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2020, 8:15 PM IST
BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babboneau Leatherbacks vs Vieux Fort North Raiders - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 29,2020

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Vieux Fort North Raiders, South Castries Lions, Vieux Fort North Raiders and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Babboneau Leatherbacks, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

BLS vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live streamed on FanCode

BLS vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

BLS vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 30 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

BLS vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Junior Peter (CAPTAIN)

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Alvin Lafeuille, Thomas Caleb

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Joseph Alex, Jermain Harding, Ernell Sextius (VICE CAPTAIN)

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shem Paul, Travis Gifford, Eugene Devon

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Babboneau Leatherbacks Henry Quaine, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph, Anthony Kissinger, Alvin Lafeuille, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Abraham Steven, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Charles Jevon

Vieux Fort North Raiders Jevin Isidore, Junior Peter (WK), Curtly Johnny, Shem Paul, Al Prince (C), Jermain Harding, Travis Gifford, Ernell Sextius, Atanus Alberson, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte.

Follow @CricketNext for more

BLS vs VFNRBLS vs VFNR dream11BLS vs VFNR dream11 predictionBLS vs VFNR dream11 teamBLS vs VFNR dream11 top picksBLS vs VFNR live scoreBLS vs VFNR Scorecarddream11St Lucia T10 BlastSt Lucia T10 Blast live scoreSt Lucia T10 Blast live streamingSt Lucia T10 Blast scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more