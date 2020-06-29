BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babboneau Leatherbacks vs Vieux Fort North Raiders - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 29,2020

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Vieux Fort North Raiders, South Castries Lions, Vieux Fort North Raiders and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Babboneau Leatherbacks, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
BLS vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live streamed on FanCode
BLS vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
BLS vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
June 30 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
BLS vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Junior Peter (CAPTAIN)
BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Alvin Lafeuille, Thomas Caleb
BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Joseph Alex, Jermain Harding, Ernell Sextius (VICE CAPTAIN)
BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shem Paul, Travis Gifford, Eugene Devon
BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Babboneau Leatherbacks Henry Quaine, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph, Anthony Kissinger, Alvin Lafeuille, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Abraham Steven, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Charles Jevon
Vieux Fort North Raiders Jevin Isidore, Junior Peter (WK), Curtly Johnny, Shem Paul, Al Prince (C), Jermain Harding, Travis Gifford, Ernell Sextius, Atanus Alberson, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte.
