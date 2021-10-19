BLU vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For VCA T20 2021 Match, October 19, 1:30 PM IST

BLU vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Blue and VCA Green: In the 30th match of the VCA T20 2021, VCA Blue will be going up against VCA Green. The BLU vs GRN encounter willbe played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The contest will commence on October 19, Tuesday at 1:30 PM IST.

VCA Blue have failed to make an impact in the T20 competition. The team is out from the reckoning for the playoff spot after failing to show consistency. Blue have won just two out of their nine league matches to occupy the last place in the standings. The team is on a three-match losing streak and they will be hoping to put an end to it on Tuesday.

VCA Green, on the other hand, have performed well in the competition. They have five victories and four losses to their name from nine league matches. The team is currently fourth in the standings and will be eying another victory on Tuesday to confirm a top-four finish.

Ahead of the match between VCA Blue and VCA Green; here is everything you need to know:

BLU vs GRN Telecast

VCA Blue vs VCA Green game will not be telecast in India

BLU vs GRN Live Streaming

The match between VCA Blue and VCA Green will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLU vs GRN Match Details

VCA Blue will lock horns with VCA Green at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur at 1:30 PM IST on October 19, Tuesday.

BLU vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Khushal Pimpalkar

Vice-captain: Harsh Dubey

Suggested Playing XI for BLU vs GRN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shreeyog Pawar

Batters: Satyam Bhoyar, Khushal Pimpalkar, Tushar Gill

All-rounders: Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Shalabh Shrivastava, Suraj Rai

Bowlers: Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi, Shantanu Chikhale

BLU vs GRN Probable XIs

VCA Blue: Urvesh Patel(wk), Nachiket Parande, Akshay Agrawal, Satyam Bhoyar, Shalabh Shrivastava, Khushal Pimpalkar, Suraj Rai, Hardik Verma, Shantanu Chikhale, Om Dhotkar, Ganesh Satish

VCA Green: Harsh Dubey, Rajneesh Gurbani, Atharva Taide, Kedar Jagtap, Shubham Dubey, Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid, Aditya Khilote, Shreeyog Pawar(wk), Tushar Gill, Dharmender Ahlawat

