BLU vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 12 09:00 am IST

BLU vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Blue vs VCA Green: In the 15th match of the VCA T20 2021, VCA Blue will lock horns with VCA Green on Tuesday, October 12, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The match between VCA Blue and VCA Green will start at 09:00 am (IST) and the live score of this fixture can be tracked on the FanCode app and website.

VCA Green and VCA Blue are having a poor run in the VCA T20 2021 tournament and both of them are desperate to register a win in this game.

VCA Green have won just one game in their first four games and so far they have failed in impressing the fans with their performance.VCA Blue are also in a similar position to that of their opponent with just one win from their opening three games.

Ahead of today’s VCA T20 2021, which will be played between VCA Blue and VCA Green, here is all you need to know:

BLU vs GRN Telecast

The match between BLU vs GRN is not televised in India

BLU vs GRN Live Streaming

The match between BLU vs GRN can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

BLU vs GRN Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, October 12 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The BLU vs GRN match will start at 09:00 am (IST).

BLU vs GRN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Atharva Taide

Vice-captain: Shalabh Shrivastava

BLU vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Aniket Pande

Batters: Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Shalabh Shrivastava

All-rounders: Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Ankush Wakode, Satyam Bhoyar

Bowlers: Rajneesh Gurbani, Deepak Jangid, Hardik Verma

BLU vs GRN probable playing XI:

VCA Blue Predicted Playing XI: Aniket Pande (WK), Shalabh Shrivastava (C), Ankush Wakode, Satyam Bhoyar, Khushal Pimpalkar, Suraj Rai, Urvesh Patel, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma, Shantanu Chikhale, Ganesh Satish

VCA Green Predicted Playing XI: Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Tushar Gill, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Rajneesh Gurbani, Deepak Jangid, Manan Dosi, Sanket Subhedar, Dharmender Ahlawat (wk), Shreeyog Pawar

