BLU vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021 match, October 17, 09:00 am IST

BLU vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Blue and VCA Red: The 25th match of the VCA T20 2021 will witness a clash between VCA Blue and VCA Red. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the interesting game of cricket on October 17, Sunday at 09:00 AM IST. This will be the second time that VCA Blue and VCA Red will face each other in the 20-over competition.

The last tie between the two sides saw Red producing an all-round performance to script a thrilling 5-wicket victory. It was Parth Rekhade’s assaults with the willow that steered Red to an impressive win. Since their first match against each other, VCA Red and VCA Blue have experienced contrasting rides in the T20 league.

VCA Red are enjoying a tremendous run in the T20 competition. The team has secured victory in five out of seven league games to acquire the third slot in the standings. VCA Blue, on the other hand, are reeling at rock bottom with just two victories and four losses.

Ahead of the match between VCA Blue and VCA Red; here is everything you need to know:

BLU vs RD Telecast

VCA Blue vs VCA Red game will not be telecasted in India

BLU vs RD Live Streaming

The match between VCA Blue and VCA Red will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLU vs RD Match Details

VCA Blue will face VCA Red at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur at 09:00 am IST on October 17, Sunday.

BLU vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aman Mokhade

Vice-Captain- Parth Rekhade

Suggested Playing XI for BLU vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Akshay Kolhar, Shalabh Shrivastava, Mandar Mahale, Vaibhav Chandekar, Parth Rekhade

All-rounders: Ganesh Satish, Aman Mokhade

Bowlers: Suraj Rai, Dushyant Tekan, Nachiket Parande

BLU vs RD Probable XIs:

VCA Blue: Akshay Agrawal, Shalabh Shrivastava, Urvesh Patel, Khushal Pimpalkar, Ankush Wakode, Mayank Jassore, Suraj Rai, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma, Ganesh Satish, Shantanu Chikhale

VCA Red: Vaibhav Chandekar, Aman Mokhade, Mandar Mahale, Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Parth Rekhade, Rohit Dattatraya, Dushyant Tekan, Swapnil Bandiwar, Varun Palandurkar, Nachiket Bhute

