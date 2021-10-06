BLU vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 6, 01:30 pm IST

BLU vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Blue vs VCA Red: VCA Blue will square off against VCA Red on Wednesday, October 6 in the fourth match of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The match between VCA Red and VCA Blue will start at 01:30 pm (IST). However, much to the anguish of the cricket enthusiasts of the country, the tournament is not broadcasted in India, but the scoreboard of the VCA Red and VCA Blue match could be tracked live on the Fan code app.

The VCA T20 2021 is an initiative by Vidarbha’s state cricket board to promote the game and give their young players an opportunity to showcase their talent. The VCA T20 2021 is also a perfect event for the youngsters to confirm their spot in Vidarbha’s state team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about the third match of VCA T20 2021 between VCA Blue and VCA Red:

BLU vs RD Telecast

The match between BLU vs RD is not televised in India

BLU vs RD Live Streaming

The match between BLU vs RD can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

BLU vs RD Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, October 6 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The BLU vs RD match will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

BLU vs RD captain, vice-captain:

Captain: G Satish

Vice-captain: A Wakode

BLU vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: J Sharma

Batters: A Agrawal, A Kolhar, H Joshi

All-rounders: A Wakode, M Jassore, N Bhute, G Satish

Bowlers: S Rai, P Rekhade, S Bandiwar

BLU vs RD probable playing XI:

VCA Blue Predicted Playing XI: Urvesh Patel, Akshay Agarwal, Shalabh Shrivastava, Khushal Pimpalkar, Ankush Wakode, Mayank Jassore, Ganesh Satish, Satyam Bhoyar, Suraj Rai, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma

VCA Red Predicted Playing XI: Akshay Kolhar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Nachiket Bhute, Aman Mokhade, Varun Palandurkar, Swapnil Bandiwar, Parth Rekhade, Rohit Dattatraya, Jitesh Sharma, Akash Kumar, Himanshu Josh

