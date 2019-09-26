Board President's XI v South Africa: Rain Washes Out Day 1
Relentless rain at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram forced the first day's play of the warm-up match between Board President's XI and South Africa to be washed out without even the toss happening.
Team Rankings