Board President's XI v South Africa: Rain Washes Out Day 1

Relentless rain at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram forced the first day's play of the warm-up match between Board President's XI and South Africa to be washed out without even the toss happening.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Board President's XI v South Africa: Rain Washes Out Day 1

Relentless rain at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram forced the first day's play of the warm-up match between Board President's XI and South Africa to be washed out without even the toss happening.

The rough weather robbed South Africa off vital game-time ahead of their three-Test series against India.

The Indians too could have benefited from some time in the middle, as they're using the game to test some combinations going into the Test series. The biggest of them all is Rohit Sharma opening the batting; the BP XI captain is all set to become a Test opener for the first time beginning the South Africa series, and he is supposed to ease into the role from this warm-up game.

Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav, who replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian Test squad, are the other Indian players in the BP XI squad who will feature in the Test series too.

Unfortunately, the forecast for the remaining two days is not too promising too, as scattered thunderstorms are expected in Vizianagaram.

It means South Africa could go into the Test series without a warm-up match under their belt.

India and South Africa shared the three-match T20I trophy 1-1. South Africa lost the four-Test series 3-0 the last time they toured India.

Board Presidents XI Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, Srikar Bharat(w), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Zubayr Hamza, Senuran Muthusamy

board president's xi vs south africaindia vs south africa 2019mayank agarwalrohit sharmaUmesh Yadav

