Board President's XI vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, Warm-up Match, Day 1 at Vizianagaram: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

Hello and welcome to the practice match between BP XI and South Africa in Vizianagaram. This is an excellent opportunity for Rohit Sharma to shine at the top of the order and then shine in Tests. Also it will be a chance for the rest of the team to shift gears from the T20I mode to Tests, after the 1-1 draw against SA.
08:58 (IST)
10:30 (IST)
"Yes we wanted to go for a big score, exactly why we batted first. In the past we've felt we've been 20-30 runs short batting first in T20I cricket which has cost us the game. The idea was to come out of our comfort zone, and try to get that big score because we're batting till No. 9. But we quickly realised the pitch didn't allow us to do that," he said.
10:19 (IST)
"We had planned according to phases. After 10 overs, we decided Rishabh would come in. Before that Shreyas had to walk in. I think both got confused and didn't realise who has to walk in at which stage. That was a miscommunication there." India opted to bat first, which was a surprise on a ground like M Chinnaswamy which is known for big chases. Kohli said the idea was to come out of their comfort zones in the lead up to the T20 World Cup next year.
10:08 (IST)
"I think there was a miscommunication there. That's what I understood afterwards," Kohli said in the post-match presentation. "The batting coach had had a word with both of them and there was a misunderstanding of who has to go at what stage. It was a little funny as well afterwards, they both wanted to walk in. It would have been very funny if both reached the pitch, three batsmen in the field! I think it was a miscommunication at that stage.
09:59 (IST)
Virat Kohli revealed that there was a miscommunication between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant on who will walk in at No. 4 in the third T20I against South Africa in Bangalore. Both Iyer and Pant walked out from the dressing room when Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed in the eighth over, before Pant eventually came in. Kohli said India had planned on their No. 4 batsman depending on the number of overs left, which resulted in a bit of confusion.
09:44 (IST)
"I think it's never an easy tour coming to anywhere in the subcontinent, let alone India. It's full of challenges, but if we can conquer those challenges it will be really rewarding. "We are positive and upbeat and we're maintaining a really good language in the change room, a really strong language. At the end of the day, we're not going to harp on about conditions, we pretty much know what to expect and we just need to get the job done."
09:32 (IST)
"There's a lot of new faces and it's exciting times with the change of staff and quite a few new players as well. There's lots of new and refreshing energy in the camp and the guys look to be in good spirits so we're looking forward to the series." Markram says he is ready for the Test series and understands that the conditions for the three Test matches against India will be very different from what he and South Africa A experienced earlier this month.
09:16 (IST)
"From a personal perspective, it was nice to spend time out in the middle," Markram said ahead of their practice match. "I think the wickets we get will be a lot different to the wickets we got in the "A" series, but like I said, it's nice to spend time out there. And in the field as well, it was nice for us as fielders to be on our feet for long periods of time and for our bowlers to bowl plenty of spells in these hot conditions. I took a lot from the "A" side games and I'm ready to go in the Test matches.”
09:07 (IST)
With no Hashim Amla in the squad for what is likely to be a difficult Test series against India for a South African team in transition, the burden of scoring the bulk of the runs and playing out the new ball will fall on Aiden Markram. The opener however is not unduly worried and is confident of doing well, especially after he smashed 161 against India A in the second unofficial Test in Mysore less than two weeks ago. That however came after scores of 0 and 4 in the first unofficial Test.
