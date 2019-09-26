Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Board President's XI vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, Warm-up Match, Day 1 at Vizianagaram: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 10:30 AM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 08:58 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the practice match between BP XI and South Africa in Vizianagaram. This is an excellent opportunity for Rohit Sharma to shine at the top of the order and then shine in Tests. Also it will be a chance for the rest of the team to shift gears from the T20I mode to Tests, after the 1-1 draw against SA. 

10:30 (IST)

"Yes we wanted to go for a big score, exactly why we batted first. In the past we've felt we've been 20-30 runs short batting first in T20I cricket which has cost us the game. The idea was to come out of our comfort zone, and try to get that big score because we're batting till No. 9. But we quickly realised the pitch didn't allow us to do that," he said.

10:19 (IST)

"We had planned according to phases. After 10 overs, we decided Rishabh would come in. Before that Shreyas had to walk in. I think both got confused and didn't realise who has to walk in at which stage. That was a miscommunication there." India opted to bat first, which was a surprise on a ground like M Chinnaswamy which is known for big chases. Kohli said the idea was to come out of their comfort zones in the lead up to the T20 World Cup next year.

10:08 (IST)

"I think there was a miscommunication there. That's what I understood afterwards," Kohli said in the post-match presentation. "The batting coach had had a word with both of them and there was a misunderstanding of who has to go at what stage. It was a little funny as well afterwards, they both wanted to walk in. It would have been very funny if both reached the pitch, three batsmen in the field! I think it was a miscommunication at that stage.

09:59 (IST)

Virat Kohli revealed that there was a miscommunication between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant on who will walk in at No. 4 in the third T20I against South Africa in Bangalore. Both Iyer and Pant walked out from the dressing room when Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed in the eighth over, before Pant eventually came in. Kohli said India had planned on their No. 4 batsman depending on the number of overs left, which resulted in a bit of confusion.

09:44 (IST)

"I think it's never an easy tour coming to anywhere in the subcontinent, let alone India. It's full of challenges, but if we can conquer those challenges it will be really rewarding. "We are positive and upbeat and we're maintaining a really good language in the change room, a really strong language. At the end of the day, we're not going to harp on about conditions, we pretty much know what to expect and we just need to get the job done."

09:32 (IST)

"There's a lot of new faces and it's exciting times with the change of staff and quite a few new players as well. There's lots of new and refreshing energy in the camp and the guys look to be in good spirits so we're looking forward to the series." Markram says he is ready for the Test series and understands that the conditions for the three Test matches against India will be very different from what he and South Africa A experienced earlier this month.

09:16 (IST)

"From a personal perspective, it was nice to spend time out in the middle," Markram said ahead of their practice match. "I think the wickets we get will be a lot different to the wickets we got in the "A" series, but like I said, it's nice to spend time out there. And in the field as well, it was nice for us as fielders to be on our feet for long periods of time and for our bowlers to bowl plenty of spells in these hot conditions. I took a lot from the "A" side games and I'm ready to go in the Test matches.”

09:07 (IST)

With no Hashim Amla in the squad for what is likely to be a difficult Test series against India for a South African team in transition, the burden of scoring the bulk of the runs and playing out the new ball will fall on Aiden Markram. The opener however is not unduly worried and is confident of doing well, especially after he smashed 161 against India A in the second unofficial Test in Mysore less than two weeks ago. That however came after scores of 0 and 4 in the first unofficial Test.

08:58 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the practice match between BP XI and South Africa in Vizianagaram. This is an excellent opportunity for Rohit Sharma to shine at the top of the order and then shine in Tests. Also it will be a chance for the rest of the team to shift gears from the T20I mode to Tests, after the 1-1 draw against SA. 

Board President's XI vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, Warm-up Match, Day 1 at Vizianagaram: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

BP XI vs South Africa Day 1, latest updates:"Yes we wanted to go for a big score, exactly why we batted first. In the past we've felt we've been 20-30 runs short batting first in T20I cricket which has cost us the game. The idea was to come out of our comfort zone, and try to get that big score because we're batting till No. 9. But we quickly realised the pitch didn't allow us to do that," he said.

Catch all the live cricket scores from the practice match between India Board President's XI and South Africa from Vizianagaram.

PREVIEW: All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as he prepares to take up the opener's slot when he leads the Board President's XI in a three-day warm-up game against South Africa in Vizianagaram on Thursday. With the national selection committee and the team management deciding to promote Rohit as an opener, the next five Tests could be a make or break for the 32-year-old. He will have Mayank Agarwal for company and the two would look to get comfortable with each other before the first Test starting on October 2 in Visakhapatnam. A modern-day great in white-ball cricket, Rohit's average of 39.62 in 27 Tests, including three hundreds, doesn't do justice to his talent.

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari consolidated their middle-order slots with impressive performances in the West Indies and the only remaining option for Rohit was to open. The three-day game against the quality South Afriacn attack, comprising Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi, will be a good dress rehearsal before the opening game in Visakhapatnam. Rohit's technique against the moving red ball has been suspect but this is a risk that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri are ready to take keeping Virender Sehwag's stupendous success in mind. If it clicks, this will be considered a masterstroke but if it doesn't, the A team's supply line of openers comprising Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal will be there to fill in.

Even if Rohit succeeds on the low and slow sub-continental tracks, there's no guarantee that he would be able to replicate it on the grounds in New Zealand, where Trent Boult promises to bring it back in repeatedly. The road ahead will be tricky for one of India's finest ODI openers as the next six months will decide his fate in the game's traditional format. Umesh Yadav, who has been drafted into the Test side as an injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, will also be looking to get back into the groove of things.

Squads

Board President's XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

bp xi vs south africacricketindia vs south africa 2019live Bp XIlive scorelive south africa score

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more