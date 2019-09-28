Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Board President's XI vs South Africa, Live Score, Warm-up Match Day 2: Bavuma Nears Ton

Cricketnext Staff | September 28, 2019, 10:13 AM IST

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

10:13 (IST)

Philander's stay at the crease has seen him hit two boundaries so far. He is a valuable lower-order bat and it will be interesting to see just how far he can go on through the day. 

10:01 (IST)

Vernon Philander has been a key ally to Bavuma so far this morning. Bavuma now races into the 80s. One of the Indian bowlers would no doubt want to get him out before he reaches the 100-run mark. 

09:45 (IST)

Bavuma gets the game off to a good quick start as he is now at 70 and the total in excess of 200. He will look to get a century before retiring, just like Makram did yesterday. 

09:39 (IST)

The most impressive among pacers was young Bengal speedster Ishan but unfortunately Board President's XI skipper Rohit Sharma only gave him a six-over spell during which he got De Bruyn. 

09:34 (IST)

The two pacers who didn't perform up to the mark were Avesh Khan (0/44 in 10 overs), who got a bit of stick and Mumbai man Shardul Thakur (0/34 in 10 overs), who shared the new ball with Umesh.

09:29 (IST)

However before that, Markram and the stodgy Temba Bavuma (55) had a century partnership. The slightly built Bavuma also hit nine fours in his 92-ball unbeaten knock. 

09:23 (IST)

The talented Zubayr Hamza (22) hit three fours and a six before left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja (2/52) had him leg before with an arm ball. The lesser-known Jadeja from Saurashtra also had rival skipper Faf Du Plessis (9) trapped leg-before.

09:18 (IST)

Earlier, opener Dean Elgar was snuffed out by senior pacer Umesh Yadav (1/34), caught by Priyank Panchal in the slip cordon. One down batsman Theunis de Bruyn got one from Ishan Porel (1/11) that jagged back in to trap him plumb in-front.

09:13 (IST)

Markram's good form augurs well for the Proteas as the 24-year-old right-hander was marked as one for he future by India captain Virat Kohli, when they toured the rainbow nation back in 2018.

09:08 (IST)

Markram had earlier scored 161 for South Africa A against India A in a first-class game last week. On the day, he retired after completing his hundred in a game which has not been accorded first-class status. Markram's innings was an attacking one as he faced 118 deliveries, hitting 18 boundaries and two sixes. 

09:00 (IST)

Opener Aiden Markram struck his second successive hundred in as many games as South Africa scored steadily to reach 199 for 4 in 50 overs against Board President's XI on the second day of the rain-curtailed warm-up match on Friday. Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third and final day of the warm-up match. 

Catch all the live cricket scores from the practice match between India Board President's XI and South Africa from Vizianagaram.

Day 2 Report: Aiden Markram scored a century as South Africa scored 199-4 on the second day of the warm-up game against the Board President’s XI at Vizianagaram on Friday (September 27).

With the first day entirely washed out due to rain, the toss took place on Friday. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first.

India struck early in the innings, with Umesh Yadav – who was a late inclusion in India’s Test squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah – getting rid of Dean Elgar.

However it was Markram who caused the most damage, scoring runs at a decent pace and finding the boundary on a regular basis.

There were problems at the other end though, as Ishan Porel got Theunis de Bruyn dismissed leg before for 6 whereas Dharmendrasinh Jadeja trapped Zubayr Hamza plumb for 22.

Markram was joined by Temba Bavuma, with the two proceeding to build a partnership that lasted till after tea.

Bavuma was the more patient of the two whereas Markram looked to take on the bowlers more often, eventually bringing up his century after tea.

As soon as he reached 100, Markram retired and out came skipper Du Plessis, who had last played an international match for South Africa during the World Cup earlier this year.

Bavuma would bring up his half-century but Du Plessis’ stay at the crease didn’t last long as he could score only 9 runs before he too fell victim to Jadeja.

Shortly after the fourth wicket fell, play was stopped due to a rain threat and the stumps were called due to bad light.

South Africa will look to give their other batsmen some time in the middle on the third day of the game on Saturday.

