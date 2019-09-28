Board President's XI vs South Africa, Live Score, Warm-up Match Day 2: Bavuma Nears Ton

BP XI vs SA Latest Update: Philander's stay at the crease has seen him hit two boundaries so far. He is a valuable lower-order bat and it will be interesting to see just how far he can go on through the day.

Catch all the live cricket scores from the practice match between India Board President's XI and South Africa from Vizianagaram.

Day 2 Report: Aiden Markram scored a century as South Africa scored 199-4 on the second day of the warm-up game against the Board President’s XI at Vizianagaram on Friday (September 27).

With the first day entirely washed out due to rain, the toss took place on Friday. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first.

India struck early in the innings, with Umesh Yadav – who was a late inclusion in India’s Test squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah – getting rid of Dean Elgar.

However it was Markram who caused the most damage, scoring runs at a decent pace and finding the boundary on a regular basis.

There were problems at the other end though, as Ishan Porel got Theunis de Bruyn dismissed leg before for 6 whereas Dharmendrasinh Jadeja trapped Zubayr Hamza plumb for 22.

Markram was joined by Temba Bavuma, with the two proceeding to build a partnership that lasted till after tea.

Bavuma was the more patient of the two whereas Markram looked to take on the bowlers more often, eventually bringing up his century after tea.

As soon as he reached 100, Markram retired and out came skipper Du Plessis, who had last played an international match for South Africa during the World Cup earlier this year.

Bavuma would bring up his half-century but Du Plessis’ stay at the crease didn’t last long as he could score only 9 runs before he too fell victim to Jadeja.

Shortly after the fourth wicket fell, play was stopped due to a rain threat and the stumps were called due to bad light.

South Africa will look to give their other batsmen some time in the middle on the third day of the game on Saturday.