Board President's XI vs South Africa, Live Score, Warm-up Match Day 3: SA Take Three Wickets

OUT! A third wicket falls and it is Keshav Maharaj who strikes for South Africa. He removes Agarwal, who was looking on course for a half-century but has to depart for 39. New man in is Karun Nair.
11:00 (IST)
Oh dear. Rohit's time atop the order lasts only two balls as he is dismissed by Philander. Abhimanyu Easwaran the new man in. He's also someone who opens at domestic level.
10:38 (IST)
That's that for the first innings as South Africa have declared the innings at 279-6. Bavuma finishes the innings at 87 whereas Philander ends it at 48. India will now look to get some much-needed time in the middle.
13:18 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
Panchal and Agarwal now close to bringing up a 50-run stand. These two have done well to frustrate the South African bowlers in the second session. It bodes especially well for Agarwal, who is in the Test side for the series.
12:47 (IST)
Panchal has been playing in an attacking manner now. He has scored 5 fours and is now on 25. He's clearly eager to impress and has been a regular performer in the domestic circuit for the past few seasons.
12:30 (IST)
Mayank Agarwal has played a watchful knock thus far, as as partner Priyank Panchal. The two will be looking to build a good partnership now whereas the South Africans will be hungry for more wickets.
11:37 (IST)
Another wicket departs now as Easwaran, who looked good in his brief stay at the crease, is dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. South Africa's strike bowlers have both got wickets thus far.
10:28 (IST)
Philander has now zoomed into the forties after a few well-hit boundaries! At this rate he will get to his half-century before Bavuma gets his ton. Excellent batting from the lower-order batsman thus far.
10:13 (IST)
Philander's stay at the crease has seen him hit two boundaries so far. He is a valuable lower-order bat and it will be interesting to see just how far he can go on through the day.
10:01 (IST)
Vernon Philander has been a key ally to Bavuma so far this morning. Bavuma now races into the 80s. One of the Indian bowlers would no doubt want to get him out before he reaches the 100-run mark.
09:45 (IST)
Bavuma gets the game off to a good quick start as he is now at 70 and the total in excess of 200. He will look to get a century before retiring, just like Makram did yesterday.
09:39 (IST)
The most impressive among pacers was young Bengal speedster Ishan but unfortunately Board President's XI skipper Rohit Sharma only gave him a six-over spell during which he got De Bruyn.
09:34 (IST)
The two pacers who didn't perform up to the mark were Avesh Khan (0/44 in 10 overs), who got a bit of stick and Mumbai man Shardul Thakur (0/34 in 10 overs), who shared the new ball with Umesh.
09:29 (IST)
However before that, Markram and the stodgy Temba Bavuma (55) had a century partnership. The slightly built Bavuma also hit nine fours in his 92-ball unbeaten knock.
09:23 (IST)
The talented Zubayr Hamza (22) hit three fours and a six before left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja (2/52) had him leg before with an arm ball. The lesser-known Jadeja from Saurashtra also had rival skipper Faf Du Plessis (9) trapped leg-before.
09:18 (IST)
Earlier, opener Dean Elgar was snuffed out by senior pacer Umesh Yadav (1/34), caught by Priyank Panchal in the slip cordon. One down batsman Theunis de Bruyn got one from Ishan Porel (1/11) that jagged back in to trap him plumb in-front.
09:13 (IST)
Markram's good form augurs well for the Proteas as the 24-year-old right-hander was marked as one for he future by India captain Virat Kohli, when they toured the rainbow nation back in 2018.
09:08 (IST)
Markram had earlier scored 161 for South Africa A against India A in a first-class game last week. On the day, he retired after completing his hundred in a game which has not been accorded first-class status. Markram's innings was an attacking one as he faced 118 deliveries, hitting 18 boundaries and two sixes.
09:00 (IST)
Opener Aiden Markram struck his second successive hundred in as many games as South Africa scored steadily to reach 199 for 4 in 50 overs against Board President's XI on the second day of the rain-curtailed warm-up match on Friday. Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third and final day of the warm-up match.
Board President's XI vs South Africa, Live Score, Warm-up Match Day 3: SA Take Three Wickets
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
