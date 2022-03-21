BOB vs QUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 Super 4 Match 31, March 21, 09:15 PM IST

BOB vs QUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Bousher Busters and Qurum Thunders:

The Bousher Busters will be taking on Qurum Thunders for the second time in the Super 4 match 31 of the ongoing Oman D10 2022 on Monday, March 21. The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), in Al Amerat, Oman at 09:15 PM IST.

Bousher Busters who have had a mixed run in the tournament, with four wins and three losses so far, find themselves at fourth spot in the standings. The team lost their previous match against Ghurabh Giants by nine wickets, however, having beaten the Thunders by seven wickets in the season opener, they will aim to replicate the same in this crucial fixture on Monday.

On the other hand, the Qurum Thunders, after losing the season opener, made a strong comeback registering five consecutive wins on the trot. The team are currently in the second position, two points adrift of league leaders Ruwi Rangers in the standings. However, they come into match after losing to Amerat Royals by just one-run on Sunday and will be aiming to getting to back to winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Bousher Busters and Qurum Thunders; here is everything you need to know:

BOB vs QUT Telecast

BOB vs QUT match will not be televised in India.

BOB vs QUT Live Streaming

BOB vs QUT match is available to be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

BOB vs QUT Match Details

The BOB vs QUT match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:15 PM IST on Monday, March 21.

BOB vs QUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ajay Lalcheta

Vice-Captain: Ayan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BOB vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rauf-I

Batters: Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Shubo Pal

All-rounders: Ajay Lalcheta, Ayan Khan, Asif Khan-III

Bowlers: Bilal Shah, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari

BOB vs QUT Probable XIs:

Qurum Thunders: Ayan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Sandeep Goud, Suraj-Kumar(WK), Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Munis Ansari, Shoaib Khan, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf-I, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Ajay Lalcheta, Adnan Sulehri, Asif Khan-III, Shubo Pal, Sufyan Mehmood, Fawad Ali-I, Hammad Ifraq, Siddh Mehta, Bilal Shah

