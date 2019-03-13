Bocock's Memorable Test Outing With Borrowed Gloves & Pads

Loading...
This is all Peter Bocock expected when he arrived at the Basin Reserve for the final day of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh, but a hamstring injury to BJ Watling just before the start of day's play resulted in Bocock taking the gloves.
The Black Caps had Tom Latham in the side but they didn't want to move him from the slip cordon.
"I definitely didn't think I was going to be donning the gloves when I was having my morning coffee, that's for sure," grinned a delighted Bocock after New Zealand wrapped up the victory by an innings and 12 runs.
"About 15 minutes before the start of play, we were out there warming up, just throwing a couple of balls to the batters, I could hear them saying 'Oh, Boey can catch it', so I looked over, and BJ said to me 'just get ready'."
Bocock wasted no time and got match-ready, taking Latham's gloves and Watling's pads and shirt.
"I actually used Tom Latham's gloves. I am sponsored by Kookaburra, so that worked out perfectly. I wore BJ's pads. My sub fielding shirt was a little bit big so I borrowed BJ's," Bocock explained.
"I was just asking them (slip fielders) 'where's BJ been standing?', or 'what's BJ's plan to this bowler?'. Especially to a bowler like (Neil) Wagner, BJ stands down the legside quite a lot, the couple of times I've kept to Wagner I haven't stood down the legside to him very often, maybe just a couple of balls."
"It obviously would have been lovely to get a catch. I was pretty close a couple of times, just missing the outside edge. Few from Wagner missing the gloves."
The 27-year-old put in a tidy display behind the stumps and said he would love to represent his country someday.
"I'd love that. Every kid dreams of walking out on the field with the Black Caps or being in the team, obviously is a major goal for most kids around the country," he said.
"I'm lucky enough to spend lots of time in the environment with the boys as a sub fielder and today to get a more decent job of what I do for ND (Northern District) is a massive highlight."
First Published: March 13, 2019, 9:54 AM IST