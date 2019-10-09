Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Body Had Shut Down in the Last Couple of Days During Ashes: Steve Smith

Smith isn’t thinking about the job of captaincy either and believes Tim Paine has the wherewithal to take care of matters.

Cricketnext Staff |October 9, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Body Had Shut Down in the Last Couple of Days During Ashes: Steve Smith

Steve Smith spent more than 32 hours at the crease during the Ashes, despite missing one Test match and the second innings at Lord’s, in Australia’s efforts to bring back the urn. And Australia simply would not have succeeded without his mammoth effort in drawing the series 2-2.

Smith, who scored 774 runs in the series, admitted he was exhausted by the end of the series.

"It was probably a bit of everything: mental, emotional, physical," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. about the gruelling tour.

"Towards the last Test match it got to day two and my mind was saying keep going but my body had shut down and wouldn't let me do anything. I was a little bit sick after that.”

A short two week break has helped the master batsman recharge his batteries and he believes he is ready score bagfuls of runs, starting with the Shield game against Queensland, the first first-class game since the ball-tampering saga.

"I've had a good couple of weeks just to lay low. I just got back into things over the past week.

"I've had three hits now. That will be enough to be ready to go for this first Shield game," Smith warned the Queensland bowlers.

Australia will host Pakistan and New Zealand in the summer beginning November.

If Smith was unmovable in England, he is known to be absolutely lethal in his own backyard. As a member of the national team in 2013, he's averaged 83.74 on Australian Test wickets.

He also needs just 27 runs in his next six Test innings to become the fastest batsman to 7000 runs, eclipsing Walter Hammond's mark that has stood since the 1940s.

Smith isn’t thinking about the job of captaincy either and believes Tim Paine has the wherewithal to take care of matters.

"I'm not even thinking about that (captaincy) at the moment," he said.

"I was pretty chilled out the whole time (in England). I'm obviously pretty intense when I am out there batting but I help out wherever I can.

"I don't want to sit back and not say something if I think it might help us.

"We will cross that bridge later if it comes. At the moment I am comfortable and Tim is doing a great job."

