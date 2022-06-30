BOG vs BGS Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS T10 Milan 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 30, 4 PM IST

BOG vs BGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Milan 2022 match between Bogliasco and the Bergamo Super XI: In the next match of the ECS T10 Milan 2022, the Bergamo Super XI will square off against Bogliasco. The much-hyped game will be conducted at the Milan Cricket Ground in Italy on Thursday, June 30.

Both Bogliasco and Bergamo Super XI will be playing their first match of the competition on Thursday. The two teams are new to the format and will hope to get off to a promising start.

Bergamo Super XI have a great mix of youngsters and seasoned players in their team. Muhammad Afzaal, Saif Ali, Sandeep Singh, and Imran Asmat will be the key players for the team in the T10 competition.

Bogliasco, meanwhile, have shown faith in the young talent to take them through in the tournament. Bogliasco lacks experience in their squad. Nagodavithanachchi Nandana, Waruna Mestiyage, and Sachin Warnakulasuriya are the players to watch out for from the Bogliasco camp.

Ahead of the match between Bogliasco and the Bergamo Super XI, here is everything you need to know:

BOG vs BGS Telecast

Bogliasco vs Bergamo Super XI game will not be telecast in India.

BOG vs BGS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Milan 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOG vs BGS Match Details

The BOG vs BGS match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Italy at 4 PM IST on June 30, Thursday.

BOG vs BGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asmat Ali

Vice-Captain: Shanaka Perera

Suggested Playing XI for BOG vs BGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Afzaal

Batters: Saif Ali, Nagodavithanachchi Nandana, Sachin Warnakualsuriya

All-rounders: Ali Mubarak, Asmat Ali, Niranga Fernando, Shanaka Perera

Bowlers: Amarjit Singh, Salman Ishaq, Madupa Fernando

BOG vs BGS Probable XIs

Bogliasco: Shanaka Perera, Sandesh Kulapathi, Asanka Perera, Madupa Fernando, Nagodavithanachchi Nandana, Waruna Mestiyage, Sachin Warnakulasuriya, Charith Perera, Fernando Damian(wk), Harshvardhan Madineni, Niranga Fernando

Bergamo Super XI: Ashraf Shah, Muhammad Afzaal, Saif Ali, Sandeep Singh, Imran Asmat, Harpal Singh, Amarjit Singh, Salman Ishaq, Ali Mubarak, Asmat Ali, Salman Muhammad

