BOK vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Bokaro Blasters vs Dhanbad Dynamos Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tomorrow's (June 16) Jharkhand T20 Trophy BOK vs DHA match, June 16, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 9:00 am IST

BOK vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Jharkhand T20 Trophy match between Bokaro Blasters and Dhanbad Dynamos:

Reigning champions Bokaro Blasters will start their title defence as they will take on last year’s finalists Dhanbad Dynamos in the opening match of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 tomorrow. The inaugural match of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy is scheduled to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Previously, the two teams had faced each other five times. And out of the five matches, Bokaro managed to win three games as Dhanbad won the remaining two encounters.

But a successful title defence will not be Bokaro’s only aim as a championship this time will help them in lifting the trophy for three years back-to-back.

In last season’s final match, Dhanbad had to concede a four-wicket defeat and this time they will be eager to change the outcome of the upcoming encounter.

In the second match of the day, Dumka Daredevils will be taking on Ranchi Raiders. Six teams will be vying for the Jharkhand T20 Trophy this season.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blasters and Dhanbad Dynamos; here is everything you need to know:

BOK vs JHA Telecast

Bokaro Blasters vs Dhanbad Dynamos match will not be telecast in India.

BOK vs JHA Live Streaming

The match between Bokaro Blasters and Dhanbad Dynamos is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOK vs JHA Match Details

The BOK vs JHA match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, at 9:00 am IST.

BOK vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aditya Singh

Vice-Captain: Vikash Singh

Suggested Playing XI for BOK vs JHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shresth Sagar

Batsmen: Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Satya Setu

All-rounders: Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Yuvraj Kumar

Bowlers: Abhishek Choudhury, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwary, Harshdev Gautam

Bokaro Blasters vs Dhanbad Dynamos Possible Starting XI:

Bokaro Blasters Predicted Starting Line-up: Sunil Kasyap (wicketkeeper), Satya Setu, Anuj Vidyarthy, Sachin Tiwary, Pratik Bhagat, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Anmol Raj, Harshdev Gautam, Saurabh Sekhar, Aryaman Lala

Dhanbad Dynamos Predicted Starting Line-up: Shresth Sagar (wicketkeeper), Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Rahil Khan, Amit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Gupta, Abhishek Choudhury, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Raunak Kumar

