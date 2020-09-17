- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 17, 2020
BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BOK vs DUM Dream11 Best Picks / BOK vs DUM Dream11 Captain / BOK vs DUM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 17, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.
BOK vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Details
FanCode
BOK vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
BOK vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Match Details
September 17 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
BOK vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team
BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar
BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kumar Deobrat, Arnav Sinha (CAPTAIN), Vikash Vishal, Ronit Singh
BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Yuvraj Kumar, Ayush Kumar
BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Alok Sharma, Supriyo Chakraborty (VICE CAPTAIN), Ashish Kumar Jr
BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Bokaro Blasters : Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr.
Dumka Daredevils : Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar- II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty
