BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 25, 2020

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | Placed comfortably on the second standing in the Jharkhand T20 League points table, Bokaro Blasters will face Dumka Daredevils, on the fifth standing, on a match scheduled to be played on September 25.

Till now, Blasters have secured their victory in four out of the six games they've played so far. The team lost their previous outing to Dhanbad Dynamos by seven runs.

On the other hand, the Daredevils have scored just three wins from five matches. They previously won against Jamshedpur Jugglers. At the moment, both team need to move ahead in the points chart.

This year, the Jharkhand T20 League will have six teams. These teams will represent different zones of the state, including Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro.

BOK vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils Live Streaming Details

The BOK vs DUM match can be viewed on FanCode App.

BOK vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils Live Score/Scorecard

BOK vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils Match Details September 25 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

BOK vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team, Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils Wicketkeeper: Bhanu Anand

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils Batsmen: Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Ronit Singh (VICE CAPTAIN)

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils All-rounders: Yuvraj Kumar (CAPTAIN), Vikash Singh, Nishikant Kumar

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils Bowlers: Pratik Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Ashish Kumar Jr.

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils Probable Playing XIs Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ashish Kumar Jr.

Dumka Daredevils: Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty