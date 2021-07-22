BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Jharkhand T20 League 2021, July 23, 9 AM IST

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils: The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Bokaro Blasters squaring off against Dumka Daredevils. The thrilling encounter will be played on Friday, July 23, at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 09:00 AM IST.

Both sides have played four matches each in the tournament so far. Notably, they have the same win/loss record of two wins and two losses each. However, the Bokaro Blasters head into the upcoming fixture after the Jamshedpur Jugglers defeated then by eight wickets (D/L method) on Wednesday. On the other hand, the Dumka Daredevils trumped won by seven wickets against the Singhbhum Strickers last time out.

Cricket enthusiasts can expect a cracking of a game on Friday since Bokaro Blasters will be desperate to return to the winning ways after losing their previous match. While, the Dumka Daredevils will be looking to continue their winning momentum and climb up the Jharkhand T20 League standings.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils; here is everything you need to know:

BOK vs DUM Telecast

The Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils match will not be broadcast via TV in India.

BOK vs DUM Live Streaming

The match between BOK vs DUM is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

BOK vs DUM Match Details

The upcoming match between Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils will be played on Friday, July 23. The game will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 09:00 AM IST

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohit Kumar

Vice-Captain: Vikash Singh

Suggested Playing XI for BOK vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Bhanu Anand

Batsmen: Kumar Kushagra, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Vikash Vishal

All-rounders: Vikash Singh, Mohit Kumar, Pratik Ranjan

Bowlers: Vivek Anand, Nishikant Kumar, Pratik Kumar

BOK vs DUM Probable XIs

Bokaro Blasters: Pratik Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Nityanand Kashyap, Kumar Kushagra, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Ashish Kumar Jr

Dumka Daredevils: Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Akshat Jain, Amit Gupta, Ajay Sonu T, Vivek Anand, Bhanu Anand, Saurabh Shekhar, Ronit Singh

