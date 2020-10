BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BOK vs RAN Dream11 Best Picks / BOK vs RAN Dream11 Captain / BOK vs RAN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Predictions, Jharkhand T20 League, Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Bokaro Blasters will take on Ranchi Raiders in the second semi-final of the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League on Thursday. Having finished third in the group stage, RAN made the cut after beating Dumka on Tuesday. BOK will fancy their chances here as they have already beat RAN twice before in this tournament, first by a margin of over 50 runs and then a convincing chase with 5 wickets remaining.

It will be an uphill task to turn it around this time. However, one game can undo all the good deeds of the past in cricket. It is going to be about who handles the nerves better at this stage. The match will be played at 01:30 pm IST at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

BOK vs RAN Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders Live Streaming

All matches of Jharkhand T20 League 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

BOK vs RAN Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders: Live Score / Scorecard

BOK vs RAN Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders: Match Details

October 1 – 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

BOK vs RAN Dream11 team

captain: Aditya Singh

vice-captain: Yuvraj Kumar

wicketkeeper: Pankaj Kumar

batsmen: Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati

all-rounders: Yuvraj Kumar, Vikram Singh, Aditya Singh

bowlers: Ashish Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Manishi

BOK vs RAN Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Bokaro Blasters playing 11 against Ranchi Raiders: Vikash Vishal, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Kumar Deobrat, Yuvraj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Prem Kumar Chourasia, Vikram Singh, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Pankaj Yadav

BOK vs RAN Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Ranchi Raiders playing 11 against Bokaro Blasters: Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (WK), Prem Kumar, Roni Kumar, Vivek Anand, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar, Manishi