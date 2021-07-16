BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 17, 9:00 am IST

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 17, 09:00 am IST

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders:

Jharkhand’s domestic T20 league is all set to kickstart from July 17. As many as six teams, including Dumka Daredevils, Bokaro Blasters, Dhanbad Dynamos, Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, and Singhbhum Strikers will be fighting for the T20 Title.

The curtain raiser of the tournament will see Bokaro Blasters squaring off against Ranchi Riders. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 17, Saturday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 9:00 am IST.

Bokaro Blasters will start the game as favorites as they were crowned the winners during the previous season. Bokaro defeated Dumka Daredevils in the final of the league.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders; here is everything you need to know:

BOK vs RAN Telecast

The Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders match will not be broadcasted in India.

BOK vs RAN Live Streaming

The match between BOK vs RAN is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

BOK vs RAN Match Details

The first match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders on July 17, Saturday at 09:00 am IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Vikash Singh

Vice-Captain- Ashish Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for BOK vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pankaj Kumar

Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Vikash Vishal, Supriyo Chakraborty

All-rounders: Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav

Bowlers: Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj

BOK vs RAN Probable XIs:

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Vikash Singh, Pappu Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Ashish Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ishtekhar Ahmed Khan

Ranchi Raiders: Aryaman Sen, Pankaj Kumar, Aditya Singh, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj, Umar Mallick

