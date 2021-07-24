BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 24, 1:00 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: BOK vs RAN dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders July 24, 1:00 PM IST

Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders Dream11, BOK vs RAN Dream11 Latest Update, BOK vs RAN Dream11 Win, BOK vs RAN Dream11 App, BOK vs RAN Dream11 2021, BOK vs RAN Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BOK vs RAN Dream11 Live Streaming

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders:

Bokaro Blasters will square off against Ranchi Raiders in the 16th match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 24, Saturday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 1:00 PM IST.

Both Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders have experienced similar outings in the T20 competition. Blasters are placed at the second position on the points table. They have secured victory in three out of five league matches. Bokaro will be entering the contest against Ranchi after defeating Dumka Daredevils in their last outing on the very last ball of the match.

Ranchi Raiders, on the other hand, are sitting a rung below Bokaro on the points table. They have featured in three league matches thus far, winning two and losing just one match. Raiders will be riding on confidence on Saturday as they defeated Jamshedpur Jugglers in the Super Over.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders; here is everything you need to know:

BOK vs RAN Telecast

The Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders match will not be broadcasted in India.

BOK vs RAN Live Streaming

The match between BOK vs RAN is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

BOK vs RAN Match Details

The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders on July 24, Saturday at 1:00 PM IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pankaj Kumar

Vice-Captain- S Chakraborty

Suggested Playing XI for BOK vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pankaj Kumar, Pratik Kumar

Batsmen: A Sen, V Vishal, S Tiwary

All-rounders: V Singh, S Chakraborty, A Singh

Bowlers: P Kumar-Singh, R Kumar, P Kumar

BOK vs RAN Probable XIs:

Bokaro Blasters: Vikash Visual (c), Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Ranjan, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Aayush Bharadwaj, Sunil Kasyap

Ranchi Raiders: Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Sachin Tiwary, Rounak Kumar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here