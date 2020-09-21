BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 21, 2020

BOK vs SIN Dream11/ BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction/ BOK vs SIN Dream11 team/ BOK vs SIN Dream11 top picks/ BOK vs SIN /Dream11/ BOK vs SIN Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | Occupying the second and third spot at the Jharkhand T20 League points table, teams Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strickers are all set to take up their next game against each other. The 13th match of the Jharkhand T20 League between BOK and SIN will be played on Monday, September 21 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

The Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers outing is scheduled to start at 1.30pm IST. Both the teams have played four matches each. With one loss so far, both BOK and SIN has three victories so far.

This year, the Jharkhand T20 League will have six teams, each one representing different zones of the state. The six teams are from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro.

Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Live Streaming Details

The match can be viewed on FanCode App.

Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Live Score/Scorecard

Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Match Details

September 21 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team, Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Wicketkeeper: S Kumar (CAPTAIN), K Kushagra

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Batsmen: K Deobrat, W Beng, V Vishal

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers All-rounders: V Singh, K Suraj, Y Kumar

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Bowlers: B Krishna (VICE-CAPTAIN), A Kumar Jr, S Singh

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters : Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar-Jr.

Singhbhum Strickers: Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh.