BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 20, 09:00 am IST

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers:

The seventh match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Bokaro Blasters squaring off against Ranchi Riders. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 20, Tuesday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 09:00 am IST.

Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers have experienced contrasting fortunes in the T20 tournament thus far. Blasters got off to a flying start in the competition as they have secured victory in both their league matches. The team is proudly sitting at the top of the points table. As they enter the contest on Tuesday, Bokaro will be hoping to continue their winning momentum to take an early lead.

Singhbhum Strikers, on the other hand, have succumbed to a woeful form. The Strikers have lost their first two matches and are yet to open their account in the championship. They are languishing at the second last position on the points table. Singhbhum Strikers’ batting unit needs to step up and take responsibility as they have failed to put up any comprehensive show thus far.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

BOK vs SIN Telecast

The Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers match will not be broadcasted in India.

BOK vs SIN Live Streaming

The match between BOK vs SIN is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

BOK vs SIN Match Details

The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers on July 20, Tuesday at 09:00 am IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- W Beng

Vice-Captain- P Singh

Suggested Playing XI for BOK vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: P Singh, S Kumar

Batsmen: W Beng, S Singh, V Vishal, A Bharadwaj

All-rounders: A Singh-I, V Singh

Bowlers: A Lala, A Kumar Jr, P Yadav

BOK vs SIN Probable XIs:

Bokaro Blasters: Vikash Visual (c), Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bharadwaj, Prakash Munda, Pappu Singh (wk), Pratik Ranjan, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Mahboob Sheikh

Singhbhum Strikers: Sumit Kumar (WK), Arvind Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Amardeep Singh-I, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh, Ajay Yadav

