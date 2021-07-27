BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 27, 01:00 PM IST

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers: The upcoming 22nd match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Bokaro Blasters squaring off against Dumka Singhbum Strikers on Tuesday, July 27. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 01:00 AM IST.

Bokaro Blasters have won four of the seven matches played so far and they currently sit at the third place in the Jharkhand T20 League standings. They head into Tuesday’s clash after Dhanbad Dynamos handed them a seven-wicket defeat on Monday.

On the other hand, Singhbhum Strikers are at the penultimate position in the points table. They have won only two of their seven matches. They come into this fixture after Jamshedpur Jugglers defeated them by eight-wickets last time out.

Both sides will be keen to register a win and start accumulating points in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

BOK vs SIN Telecast

The Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers match will not be broadcasted in India.

BOK vs SIN Live Streaming

The match between BOK vs SIN is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

BOK vs SIN Match Details

The upcoming match between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers will be played on Tuesday, July 27. The game will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 01:00 PM IST

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bal Krishna

Vice-Captain: Vikash Vishal

Suggested Playing XI for BOK vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sumit Kumar, Pratik Kumar

Batsmen: Ashish Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Vikash Vishal

All-rounders: Vikash Singh, Bal Krishna, Pratik Ranjan

Bowlers: Pratik Bhakat, Vinayak Vikram, Pankaj Yadav

BOK vs SIN Probable XIs:

Bokaro Blasters: Vikash Vishal (C), Prem Chourasia, Pappu Singh (WK), Aayush Bharadwaj, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar Jr, Prakash Munda, Pratik Ranjan, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Sunil Kasyap

Singhbhum Strikers: Bal Krishna (C), Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick, Wilfred Beng

