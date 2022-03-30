BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, March 30, 9 AM IST

BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 match between Bokaro Blossoms Women and Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Bokaro Blossoms Women and Dhanbad Daffodils Women will play against each other in the 10th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. The match will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Wednesday, March 30.

Bokaro Blossoms Women made a poor start to the tournament as they lost to Dumka Daisies Women and Ranchi Roses Women in their first two matches by nine and eight wickets. The team showed some improvement in its last game by defeating Jamshedpur Jasmines Women by nine wickets.

Dhanbad Daffodils Women have won all three games so far to occupy the top place in the points table. Daffodils Women defeated Dumka Daisies Women in their most recent encounter by 43 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blossoms Women and Dhanbad Daffodils Women; here is everything you need to know:

BOK-W vs DHA-W Telecast

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women game will not be telecast in India.

BOK-W vs DHA-W Live Streaming

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOK-W vs DHA-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 9:00 am IST on March 30, Wednesday.

BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Khushboo Kumari

Vice-Captain: Ritu Kumari

Suggested Playing XI for BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jaya Kumari, Komal Kumari

Batters: Arti Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Khushboo Kumari, Garima Singh

All-rounders: Durga Kumari Murmu, Rini Burman

Bowlers: Priti Tiwary, Anjali Das, Monika Murmu

BOK-W vs DHA-W Probable XIs

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Riya Raj (wk), Priti Tiwary, Ritu Kumari (c), Komal Kumari (wk), Mamatha Kanojia, Anushka Parmar, Sanju Patel, Simran Mansoori, Durga Kumari Murmu, Garima Singh, Rini Burman

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Sulekha Kumari, Monika Murmu (C), Jaya Kumari (WK), Neelam Mehta, Shreya Jha, Pushpa Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das

