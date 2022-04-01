BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, April 1, 8:30 AM IST

BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 match between Bokaro Blossoms Women and Ranchi Roses Women: Bokaro Blossoms Women will be aiming for a comeback as they will take on Ranchi Roses Women for the second time in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. In the first game between the two sides, Ranchi Roses outplayed Bokaro Women by eight wickets. Playing on Friday, Bokaro will hope to improve their batting performance and avenge their previous loss.

Talking about the overall performance, Bokaro Blossoms Women are second-last in the points table. They have won just two from their five league matches. The team came up with a good performance in their last game against Dumka Daisies Women and they will hope to continue the momentum on Friday as well.

Ranchi Roses Women, on the other hand, have two defeats and as many wins to their name. They started the league well by winning their first two games. However, the team looked lost in the last two games. They suffered two back-to-back losses against Dhanbad Daffodils Women and Dumka Daisies Women.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blossoms Women and Ranchi Roses Women; here is everything you need to know:

BOK-W vs RAN-W Telecast

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women game will not be telecast in India

BOK-W vs RAN-W Live Streaming

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOK-W vs RAN-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 8:30 AM IST on April 1, Friday.

BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ritu Kumari

Vice-Captain: Priyanka Sawaiyan

Suggested Playing XI for BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Riya Raj

Batters: Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Garima Singh, Ritu Kumari

All-rounders: Durga Kumari Murmu, Anandita Kishor, Niharika

Bowlers: Isha Keshri, Divyani Prasad, Anita Tigga

BOK-W vs RAN-W Probable XIs

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Ritu Kumari (c), Komal Kumari (wk), Garima Singh, Rini Burman, Anushka Parmar, Sanju Patel, Riya Raj, Priti Tiwary, Simran Mansoori, Durga Kumari Murmu, Pratima Kumari

Ranchi Roses Women: Niharika (c), Divyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Anamika Kumari, Isha Keshri, Anandita Kishor, Sunita Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Urmila Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Anita Tigga

