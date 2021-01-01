Bollywood Pins Hope On 2021 As Films Big And Small Await Theatrical Release

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Bollywood Pins Hope On 2021 As Films Big And Small Await Theatrical Release
COVID-19 may have played spoilsport with the release calendar of Bollywood in 2020, but the Hindi film industry hopes to welcome audiences in cinema halls in the new year with a variety of movie offerings in different genres. Big-budget movies that could not releases in the year gone by plan to make their way to theatres in 2021 where they will have to fight for space with the new films of the year. Here are some of the films expected to release in 2021: Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-starrer is the third film in director Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, may arrive in the first or second quarter of the year if the pandemic situation gets better after a year of postponement. Akshay Kumar also has "Bachchan Pandey", "Atrangi Re" and "Bell Bottom" in various stages of production. 83: Directed by Kabir Khan, the film narrates the story of India's first Cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983. Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev in the movie that has also been delayed for a year.
- PTI
- Updated: January 1, 2021, 8:36 PM IST
Mumbai: COVID-19 may have played spoilsport with the release calendar of Bollywood in 2020, but the Hindi film industry hopes to welcome audiences in cinema halls in the new year with a variety of movie offerings in different genres. Big-budget movies that could not releases in the year gone by plan to make their way to theatres in 2021 where they will have to fight for space with the new films of the year. Here are some of the films expected to release in 2021: Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-starrer is the third film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, may arrive in the first or second quarter of the year if the pandemic situation gets better after a year of postponement. Akshay Kumar also has “Bachchan Pandey”, “Atrangi Re” and “Bell Bottom” in various stages of production. 83: Directed by Kabir Khan, the film narrates the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983. Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev in the movie that has also been delayed for a year.
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: The Salman Khan-starrer action-drama is most likely to release on Eid, a festival that has always proved lucky for the superstar. Director Prabhudeva reunites with Salman after Dabangg 3. It stars Khan’s Bharat co-star Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Maidaan: Actor Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited sports drama will see him portray the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. The only big film to have locked its release date on October 15, “Maidaan” is directed by “Badhaai Ho!” fame Amit Sharma.
Laal Singh Chadda: The Aamir Khan-starrer is the official adaptation of Hollywood mega-hit Forrest Gump. Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar has directed the film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, south star Vijay Setupathi and Mona Singh. Brahmastra: Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the three-film fantasy adventure series is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The first part will see Ranbir Kapoor play Shiva, a man with special powers. The star-studed cast also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, south star Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
“Shamshera”: Directed by Karan Malhotra and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, the film hs been described asa high-octane action entertainer. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful madams from Kamathipura in the 1960s.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar: The humorous entertainer set in Gujarat is directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar and stars Ranveer Singh as the titular character. It is produced by Yash Raj Films. Prithviraj: The biopic on Prithiviraj Chauhan will see Akshay Kumar essaying the titular character, while Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar plays Sanyogita. It is directed by Chandraparaksh Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films.
Jersey: The film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. Sardar Udham”: The Shoojit Sircar-directed is a biopic on Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal plays the title role.
“Bunty Aur Babli 2”: Rani Mukerji returns in this rebooted version of her old hit. The Varun V Sharma-directed story takes a leap of 10 years and introduces a fresh pair in Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari while Saif Ali Khan replaces Abhishek Bachchan’s character. “Rashmi Rocket”: This film will see Taapsee Pannu in the role of an athlete. Akarsh Khurana, who directed Irrfan-starrer “Karwaan”, is also directing this movie.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking