Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar Names His Favourite Cricketers

Akshay Kumar’s frequent sightings in cricket stadiums have established that he is a huge cricket fan. When asked to pick his favourite Indian cricketers recently during a chat show, the Bollywood actor didn’t pick Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, or Rohit Sharma as his favourite batters are Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Talking to Sports Tak, Akshay revealed that his “favourite cricketers in the current times are KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan."

When asked who his favourite cricketer is from the old days, Akshay Kumar named BS Chandrashekhar who was a member of the Indian cricket team for 16 years, appearing in 58 Test matches and taking 242 wickets. In 2002, he was awarded the Wisden ‘Best Bowling of the Century’ title for his 6 wickets in 38 runs against England in 1971.

While KL Rahul is slated to fly to South Africa for a three-match Test series, Dhawan is hoping to make the cut for the ODI series against the Proteas.

Even if Dhawan features in the squad, it seems difficult if he could break into the playing XI if in-form opening duo Rohit Sharma and Rahul are both available.

Dhawan captained a second-string Indian squad in Sri Lanka in July this year, but he hasn’t played for the national team since. Despite a successful season with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 wherein he amassed 587 runs at 39.13 to finish as the fourth-highest scorer, he was snubbed for the T20 World Cup in UAE.

Additionally, India opted for Rohit and Rahul as the primary openers, with Ishan Kishan as the reserve option, for the home T20Is against New Zealand.

