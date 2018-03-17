'Boots Up'! Kevin Pietersen Plays His Last Game, Reveals Post Retirement Plans

Pietersen, who has been one of the most flamboyant and controversial cricketer was axed from the England squad after a disastrous 2014 Ashes.
The 37-year-old has played franchise cricket around the world since then, with latest being in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators.
Pietersen tweeted saying, BOOTS UP!
Thank you! 😍
He later on also revealed his post retirement plans saying, Boots up!
Feet up!
Family, animals, golf...! H O M E!
Some former teammates of Pietersen paid their tributes to him, starting with his former captain Michael Vaughan. "He said, Well done @KP24 on an fantastic career ... Not everyone’s Cup of Tea but you will do for me ... Best Batsman I had the pleasure to play with ... 1st England batsman that put fear into the Aussies .. #WellDone"
Well done @KP24 on an fantastic career ... Not everyone’s Cup of Tea but you will do for me ... Best Batsman I had the pleasure to play with ... 1st England batsman that put fear into the Aussies .. #WellDone— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2018
Simon Jones and Darren Gough also paid their tributes,
In 104 Tests for England, Pietersen scored 8181 runs at 47.28 with 23 centuries and 35 fifties. In 136 ODIs, he amassed 4440 runs with nine centuries and 25 half-centuries.
He also appeared in 37 T20Is, scoring 1176 runs with seven half-centuries and was part of England's World T20 winning team of 2010.
First Published: March 17, 2018, 3:32 PM IST