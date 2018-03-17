Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
'Boots Up'! Kevin Pietersen Plays His Last Game, Reveals Post Retirement Plans

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 17, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen. (Image credit: Reuters)

England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to confirm that he has played his last cricket game.

Pietersen, who has been one of the most flamboyant and controversial cricketer was axed from the England squad after a disastrous 2014 Ashes.

The 37-year-old has played franchise cricket around the world since then, with latest being in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators.

Some former teammates of Pietersen paid their tributes to him, starting with his former captain Michael Vaughan. "He said, Well done @KP24 on an fantastic career ... Not everyone’s Cup of Tea but you will do for me ... Best Batsman I had the pleasure to play with ... 1st England batsman that put fear into the Aussies .. #WellDone"




Simon Jones and Darren Gough also paid their tributes,







In 104 Tests for England, Pietersen scored 8181 runs at 47.28 with 23 centuries and 35 fifties. In 136 ODIs, he amassed 4440 runs with nine centuries and 25 half-centuries.

He also appeared in 37 T20Is, scoring 1176 runs with seven half-centuries and was part of England's World T20 winning team of 2010.

