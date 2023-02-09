CHANGE LANGUAGE
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Australia Bat; Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat Set for Test Debut

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 09:19 IST

Nagpur, India

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins at the toss of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia won the toss in Nagpur and opted to bat first on what could be a tricky pitch. India handed debuts to SKY and KS Bharat.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the series opener of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the VCA stadium Nagpur. While India handed debuts to Surya Kumar Yadav and KS Bharat, Australia gave the opportunity to Todd Murphy. This is the first Test match of the five match series, and India will now have to bat in the final innings in what could be a tricky pitch. “We would have batted too. Looks pretty dry. There will be help for spinners. We got to wait and see how much it does,” Rohit said at the toss.

“Yesterday when we started training we did see some seam movement for the pacers up front. We have had a good prep for the last 5-6 days. We trained on the aspects in store. This is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it’s about winning one session at a time. It’s a long series. Three spinners, two seamers, Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are debuting,” he added.

Meanwhile Australia captain Pat Cummins broke the news of Murphy after winning the toss. “We are going to bat. Looks like a pretty even wicket towards the middle. 2017 was a big series. Can’t wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are really well placed. Two changes Todd Murphy in. Handscomb in for Travis Head,” he said.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

(More to Follow…)

first published:February 09, 2023, 09:19 IST
last updated:February 09, 2023, 09:19 IST
