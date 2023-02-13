Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: David Warner Unlikely To Return As Selectors Planning To 'Dump' Him-Report

Australia opener David Warner might be dumped for the rest of the Test matches in the Border Gavaskar Trophy after a poor performance in the first Test match in Nagpur, according to reports. The southpaw accounted for just 1 and 10 in both innings and it seems that selectors are running out of patience. According to Fox News, Australia selectors have reportedly discussed dumping David Warner as Test opener in India and replacing him with Travis Head, who was sensationally axed last week.

Earlier, Head’s axe generated a lot of headlines back home in Australia as he had a great home summer in the lead up to the tournament. The Fox Cricket report has quoted from a Sydney Morning Herald report which states that Head might get a look in at the expense of Warner who is quite popular in India.

Brad Haddin was first to float the idea of gambling on Head as an opener, noting that he struggles starting against spin, but could be damaging against the new ball.

“The one thing they could have done is put him up the order to take the game on,” he said on Fox Cricket during the first Test. “Because if he’s set and spin comes on then he’s a much different player.”

Following the Test, Michael Vaughan told foxsports.com.au that it was “ridiculous” to drop Head in the first place.

“How Travis Head’s not one of the first picks is beyond me,” Vaughan said.

“What does that say to a player? What does that do for not just him but the rest of the team? What do they think? Does that mean when David Warner comes to England, he doesn’t get picked? That precedence has now been set by the selectors.

“It just think it’s ridiculous.”

Nonetheless, Australia coach Andrew McDonald played down the change when speaking to reporters on Sunday.

“It’s a four-Test match series. If you feel as though your preparation was good and the way you want to go about it is good, then you recommit to that,” McDonald said.

“If you shift and try to change too much that’s when you get lost as a touring team. We’ve seen teams come to Australia and try to do the same.

“We need to be committed to what we want to achieve.”

Get the latest Cricket News here