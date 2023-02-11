'Domination!': Twitter Erupts After India's 'Big' Win over Australia in 1st Test

India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs and that too inside three days of the opening Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur on Saturday.

The hosts took a commanding first-innings lead of 223 in Nagpur and then bowled out Australia for 91 in the second session to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

IND v AUS, 1st Test: DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS | MATCH REPORT

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5/37) returned with a five-wicket haul as India shot off Australia for 91 in 32.3 overs in their second innings just before tea.

Australia conceded a massive first innings lead of 223.

This was Australia’s second lowest total against India after 93 in Mumbai (2004).

Bowling a probing length, Ashwin ran through the Australian top order and annexed his 31st fifer in just his 10th over, before Ravindra Jadeja (2/34), Mohammed Shami (2/13) and Axar Patel (1/6) completed the formalities.

Earlier, Patel hit a career-best 84 (174 balls; 10x4s, 1×6) in an entertaining 52-run ninth wicket partnership with Shami who was at his aggressive best in his 37 from 47 balls (2x4s, 3x6s).

In reply to Australia’s 177, India were bowled out for 400 at lunch on a turning Jamtha wicket.

The left-handed Patel, who was overnight 52, looked calm and was in control to give India a solid batting depth at No 9.

For Australia, debutant off-spinner Tod Murphy was the pick of of their attack to return with impressive figures of 47-12-124-7.

HOW SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRATED INDIA’S WIN

First T20I of 2023 ✅First ODI of 2023 ✅And now,First Test of 2023 ✅ What a start to #BGT2023 and what an outright win for #TeamIndia! 🔥 📸: BCCI#PlayBold #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/oA8JSiWTUh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 11, 2023

A fifer from Ashwin guides 🇮🇳 to a massive win in Nagpur! 🔥#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7GgKzsNdis— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 11, 2023

Mission Nagpur ✅🇮🇳 take a 1️⃣-0️⃣ lead. All eyes on Delhi next 👊#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DKD73f9DQw — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 11, 2023

Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it’s the pitch. If just one team struggles, it’s the skills. Well played Team India 🇮🇳 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b7QgZXlCXU— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 11, 2023

That was outstanding performance by #TeamIndia loved the way our bowler Bowling today. Specially professor @ashwinravi99 😉Done & Dusted with in 32 overs.#INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/TNWav4Jpm4— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) February 11, 2023

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 177 and 2nd innings: 91 all out in 32.3 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 5/37).

India 1st innings: 400 all out in 139.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Axar Patel 84, Ravindra Jadeja 70; Todd Murphy 7/124).

Get the latest Cricket News here