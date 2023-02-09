India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Wasim Jaffer Has the Best Reaction as IND's Siraj, Shami Send Back AUS Openers

All the talk was about India’s spinners, Australia’s left-handed batters and the rough-looking pitch in the build-up to the opening Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur on Thursday.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat as Usman Khawaja and David Warner walked out to bat. India chose to play the first Test with two seamers and three spinners. Rohit Sharma threw the new ball to Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami.

The results were immediate.

2.1 Overs - Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja: Siraj drew first blood on his very first delivery. He bowled it full, on a leg stump line and got the ball to shape back in. Khawaja looked to clip it away but missed the line of the ball completely. The Indians rose in a huge appeal but the umpire remained unmoved. After a delayed discussion, Rohit Sharma took the review and UltraEdge showed there is no bat involved with the Ball tracking showing three reds. The on-field decision had to be reversed and Australia lost their first wicket. (Watch)

3.1 Overs - Mohammad Shami to David Warner: Shami sent the stumps for a walk with both the Australian openers being forced back to the shed. Shami bowled from around the wicket and served it on a good length, angled into the stumps from outside off. Warner went forward slightly but played the wrong line as the ball travelled through the gap between the bat to shatter the stumps.

The #MenInBlue make early inroads with the red cherry in hand, putting pressure on the Aussies. 💪🏻Who will give #TeamIndia their next breakthrough in the #TestByFire? Tune-in to the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/aG6ddb0NsM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2023

Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his quirky takes on social media, with quick with his reaction.

Shami and Siraj seeing all the talk about spin in the build up: #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/HufovW5dtV— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2023

Earlier, the tourists handed an international debut to off-spinner Todd Murphy on a Nagpur pitch which is expected to turn viciously. Peter Handscomb too came in for Travis Head.

India handed Test caps to Twenty20 batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat, with the families of both players in attendance at the ground.

As a matter of fact, Ravindra Jadeja was brought into the attack as early into attack in the sixth over with two right-handers in the middle for Australia.

(With inputs from Agencies)

