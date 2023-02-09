Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Mohammed Shami Gets David Warner With 'Peach' | WATCH

India were off to a flying start in the opening session of the opening day of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first but their decision backfired when Mohammed Siraj accounted for Usman Khawaja on his very first delivery. Then, Mohammed Shami managed to remove David Warner with a peach of a delivery!

Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.

India’s charismatic middle-order batter in T20I cricket Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut along with wicket-keeper KS Bharat, with the Cummins-led Australia handing out the Baggy Green to spinner Todd Murphy.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri handed out the India caps, while Australia spinner and a member of the playing XI, Nathan Lyon presented the Baggy Green to Murphy.

However, the decision seemed to have backfired as both the openers were dismissed with the score reading 2/2. The delivery to Warner was an unplayable one where the ball just moved away inwards just a fraction before hitting Warner’s middle stump. WATCH.

In a first, the BCCI invited both Suryakumar and Bharat’s families to come inside the ground and watch the Test cap presentation ceremony. Head coach Rahul Dravid congratulated and shook hands with the family members of both the India players.

It may be recalled that Bharat had donned the gloves for India in place of Wriddhiman Saha on day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021, after the Bengal gloveman had suffered stiffness in his neck.

SKY perfectly equipped to play Tests, Lyon will miss Starc’s footmarks: Tendulkar

Test cricket is indeed a different ball game but Suryakumar Yadav with his amazing skill-set and the ability to think out of the box is “perfectly equipped" to play the traditional format, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar opined on Wednesday.

In a wide-ranging interview with PTI, Tendulkar spoke about the importance of match-ups, sweep shot against spinners, brilliance of Ravichandran Ashwin and the understated importance of Cheteshwar Pujara, who is gearing up to play his 99th Test at Jamtha on Thursday.

“From entering into T20s and ODIs and now in the Test squad, he has made an incredible impression around the globe. Whoever follows Surya, they fall in love with his ability and way he thinks," Tendulkar said.

