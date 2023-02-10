Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Staunch India Critic Adds Fuel to Fire In Ravindra Jadeja Ointment Episode With Cheeky Dig

Although India bossed the day in Nagpur, bowling Australia out for 177, Aussie media generated headlines off the field. Some of the Aussie Twitter accounts cited a video where India pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen applying something on Ravindra Jadeja’s finger. Although it was confirmed that it was some sort of ointment that was put on, Aussie media made a mountain out of a molehill as they hinted at a possible sinister motive at play at the VCA stadium.

Even former England captain Michael Vaughan added fuel to the fire when he reacted to the image.

Earlier Ravindra Jadeja drew attention not only for demolishing Australia with his fifer on the opening day of the first Test but also for applying something on his spinning finger, triggering a debate on what it was.

A video made way to social media, showing Jadeja receiving something from his teammate Mohammed Siraj and then applying and rubbing that on his left index finger, something that had Australian media and a former player interested.

When a fan shared the footage with former Australia captain Tim Paine, he replied,"interesting".

However, a BCCI source told PTI that it was an “ointment for pain relief for the sore finger".

Meanwhile, Vaughan remarked: “What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this.”

Pitch isn’t a rank turner, needed to use crease to confuse batters: Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja used the crease intelligently to create a variety of angles which confused the Australian batters, and clearly showed his exploits on Thursday were not the result of so-called “rank turner" as is being bandied around by some.

Jadeja took 5 for 47 on his international comeback with the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith as Australia managed only 177 in their first innings on the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar series.

“This wasn’t a rank turner. Compared to other pitches, it was slow and had low bounce. I felt defending wasn’t very difficult today but as the game progresses, it (defending) will become increasingly difficult. But that’s the nature of Test cricket," Jadeja said at the end of day’s play.

He then explained how he played mind games with the batters and got the better of them.

“I used the crease as not every delivery was turning. And, as I said, the bounce was low, so trying (I tried) to create doubts in the minds of the batters," he explained.

“I was going wide off the crease and coming close to the stumps and some deliveries if they stepped out and it turned, there would always be a chance. Luckily, he (Marnus Labuschagne) stepped out (and) that one (delivery) turned after pitching. And for (Steve) Smith, the ball went straight from that same spot from where I delivered the earlier (Marnus) delivery," said the man, who is now three shy of 250 Test wickets.

