Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Check The Stellar List Of Commentators For The First India-Australia Test

India are all set to take on Australia in a four-match Test series on home soil. The Border-Gavaskar trophy has become a much-awaited event thanks to the fierce rivalry between the two nations. The contest appears to be a bit different this time as a victory for either side can help nail down a spot in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). The series is expected to offer some scintillating match-ups as the two sides have several world-class players. It will be wrong to ascertain that the star-studded line-ups will be seen on the field only. It is being learnt that prominent figures like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Dinesh Karthik, Mark Waugh and Matthew Hayden have been chosen as the English commentators for the first Test, slated to take place in Nagpur.

English commentators for first Test in BGT:Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Dinesh Karthik, Mark Waugh & Hayden — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 7, 2023

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik had earlier shared a tweet, hinting that he would make his debut against Australia again, but in a different avatar. Karthik will now be present in the commentary box along with several legends of the game. Karthik made his Test Debut against Australia at Wankhede on November 3, 2004.

Made my Test debut in India against Australia…Well…It's happening again! ☺️ #Excited #INDvAUS— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 2, 2023

Australia have been a dominant force in red-ball cricket, currently topping the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a points percentage of 75.56. India is in second position with 58.93 percentage points.

From 1947 to 1966, this was just a Test series between both the cricketing powerhouses but it was eventually renamed to Border Gavaskar Trophy in 1966. This was done to celebrate the record-breaking achievements of legends, Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar.

The first Test is scheduled to take place on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. After the completion of the three Tests, India and Australia will square up in three ODIs.

The hosts will see the return of experienced campaigners such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli who were rested against New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series. India, in their last Test assignment, had swept Bangladesh 2-0.

The Aussies have also been ruthless winning their last two Test series against West Indies and South Africa.

