Border Gavaskar Trophy: KS Bharat Gets Hug from Mother Moments After Test Debut | Pic Goes Viral

India handed debut to Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat in the first Test match in Nagpur. For the latter, this was a big occasion as the wicket-keeper batter had to wait for his chance. All in all, getting a Test debut is a moment of pride for any Indian cricketer and Bharat was no exception. Earlier Rohit Sharma revealed that Bharat will make Test debut. “We would have batted too. Looks pretty dry. There will be help for spinners. We got to wait and see how much it does,” Rohit said at the toss.

“Yesterday when we started training we did see some seam movement for the pacers up front. We have had a good prep for the last 5-6 days. We trained on the aspects in store. This is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it’s about winning one session at a time. It’s a long series. Three spinners, two-seamers, Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are debuting,” he added.

Bharat had earlier played a practice match for India when they toured England in July. Besides, he has also played some IPL games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On this occasion, he got a hug from his mother who was present at VCA stadium in Nagpur. A picture of them hugging has already gone viral.

What a beautiful picture - KS Bharat’s mother hugged him after knowing he’ll debut for India. pic.twitter.com/QhxxHAvxBV— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 9, 2023

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.

India’s charismatic middle-order batter in T20I cricket Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut along with wicket-keeper KS Bharat, with the Cummins-led Australia handing out the Baggy Green to spinner Todd Murphy.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri handed out the India caps, while Australia spinner and a member of the playing XI, Nathan Lyon presented the Baggy Green to Murphy.

In a first, the BCCI invited both Suryakumar and Bharat’s families to come inside the ground and watch the Test cap presentation ceremony.

Head coach Rahul Dravid congratulated and shook hands with the family members of both the India players.

It may be recalled that Bharat had donned the gloves for India in place of Wriddhiman Saha on day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021, after the Bengal gloveman had suffered a stiffness in his neck.Ga

Get the latest Cricket News here