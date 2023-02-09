Border Gavaskar Trophy: Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith Forge Rescue Act Before Lunch After Early Stutter

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith helped Australia recover from a precarious 2/2 as the duo forged a 74-run stand in the opening session of the opening day of the first Test match between India and Australia. On a pitch that was said to be a turner, India’s fast bowlers brought their A game initially as they reduced the visitors to 2/2 at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. Earlier Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first and the decision seemed to have backfired when Mohammed Siraj trapped Usman Khawaja plumb in front off his very first delivery.

Then in the next over, Mohammed Shami removed David Warner to reduce Australia to 2/2. But after this, Steve Smith (19 off 74) and Labuschagne (47 off 110) forged a solid stand to help Australia come back in the match. Both took their own time and then took on the bowlers which made sure Australia has some footing in the match.

