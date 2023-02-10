Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma Hundred Helps India Take Lead vs Australia at Tea on Day 2

India took the lead against Australia in the 1st Test of the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur on Friday.

At Tea, India scored 226/5 with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma batting on 118 and being partnered at the crease by Ravinder Jadeja, who is on 34. India have scored 75 runs from 28 overs and at the loss 2 wickets in the session.

India currently lead Australia by 49 runs, with the last session of the day will be crucial for both sides.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 - LIVE

Rohit reached his ninth Test century to become the first Indian captain to score hundreds in all formats. He scored his first Test century against Australia and the second in Nagpurand 43rd overall in all formats.

After the lunch break, India lost the wicket of Virat Kohli (12) on the very first ball he went chasing a ball that was darted down the leg side by Todd Murphy.

Suryakumar Yadav (8), who is making his debut, got off the mark with a smashing boundary but was bowled through the gate by Nathan Lyon.

At Lunch on the second day, India were 151/3 in 54 overs with Rohit Sharma batting on 85 and his predecessor Virat Kohli keeping him company with 12 runs.

Rohit, who had started very aggressively on the first day, was quite circumspect on the second morning as he played cautiously building the Indian innings diligently. He shared a crucial 42-run partnership with Ashwin as they took India past the 100-run mark.

However, two quick wickets of Ashwin and Pujara were setbacks the Indians could have done without before the first session ended.

India continued to control the match after the home team’s bowlers dominated Day 1, when Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat and slumped to 2-2 in the third over. Left-arm spinner Jadeja picked his 11th five-wicket haul in tests, taking 5-47 to rout the Australian batting lineup.

The four-match series could determine which teams qualify for the World Test Championship final in June, with Australia and India currently in first and second spots.

(With input from Agencies)

