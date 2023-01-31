Border Gavaskar Trophy-'We're Better Off Having Our Own Nets'-Steve Smith Backs No Tour Games Approach

After Australia decided not to play a tour game in India, former captain Steve Smith backed the move, calling it ‘the right decision.’

Smith is part of the Australian contingent which departed from Sydney Airport on Monday that will play a four-match Test series in India, a nation where they hadn’t had success since 2004. Speaking on this issue, he said playing a tour game may not be the best move as the host associations dish out different wickets which are ‘irrelevant’ to actual match conditions.

He cited how last time the practice match had grass while the series opener was played on rank turners.

“We’ll wait and see when we hit the ground. I think we’ve made the right decision to not play a tour match. Like I said, last time they dished up a green top for us and we barely faced any spin, so it’s kind of irrelevant."

“We’re better off having our own nets and getting spinners in and bowling as much as they can," Smith was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph before leaving from Sydney airport with the Australian team on Tuesday.

Ahead of their departure, the Aussies were practicing at the North Sydney Oval on pitches that were roughed up, and having cracks. They were also using SG balls.

Before they play in the first Test at Nagpur on February 9, Australia also have a five-day training camp in Bengaluru for practice of playing in challenging Indian conditions.

"We normally have two tour games over in England. This time we don't have a tour game in India. The last time we went I'm pretty sure we got served up a green top (to practise on) and it was sort of irrelevant."

“Hopefully, we get really good training facilities where the ball is likely to do what it’s likely to do out in the middle, and we can get our practice in," added Smith.

When Australia last toured India, they lost 2-1 despite winning the first Test in Pune. Australia hasn’t won a Test series in India since 2004 and Smith, who won his fourth Allan Border Medal as the best Australia men’s player in 2022, feels the Pat Cummins-led side is ready for the Indian challenge.

“It’s certainly huge. I don’t know if it’s (winning in India) the final frontier. I’ve never won there, I’ve been there twice (for Tests), it’s always difficult playing there."

“India and England - our two opponents over the next six months - are probably our biggest as an Australian Test cricketer. We’ve got some challenges in front of us, but the guys are ready for it."

