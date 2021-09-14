Born on Sept 14 in Trinidad, How Robin Singh Made it to Indian Cricket Team

Robindra Ramnarine “Robin" Singh is celebrating his 58th birthday today. Robin was born in Princes Town of Trinidad and Tobago on this day in 1963. Robin’s parents are Indo-Trinidadian. They left Trinidad in 1984 and came back to India. Robin completed his education at Madras University, Chennai. He has represented many cricket clubs in different leagues since his college days. The former India all-rounder from Tamil Nadu played in one Test and 136 ODIs in an international career between 1989 and 2001.

Robin made it to India’s one-day internationals team in 1989 and represented the side in 136 ODIs. He could score only 27 runs in both the innings of the only Test match. In ODIs, he scored a total of 2336 runs with 1 century and 9 half-centuries. Besides, he also took 69 wickets.

The all-rounder, who was also a brilliant fielder, moved to India from Trinidad at an early age with his parents. He made his first-class debut with Tamil Nadu, during the 1981-82 Ranji trophy season. He made his ODI debut on March 11, 1989, against West Indies at Port of Spain.

Robin made his Test debut in the only Test against Zimbabwe in 1998. After this, he was never included in the Test squad for India. However, he continued to represent India in the ODI format. In 2001, Robin was dropped from the Indian team and was never picked again. In 2004, he quit all forms of cricket and became the coach of the Hong Kong national cricket team.

Later, he began coaching for India, starting with the India Under-19 team followed by the India ‘A’ which included the likes of Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir. Robin Singh also served as India’s fielding coach from 2007 to 2009. Being a fielding coach, he trained the Indian side in winning the inaugural ICC World T20 crown in 2007.

