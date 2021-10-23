BOS vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 match, October 24, 09:45 AM IST

BOS vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 match between Boost Region and Band-e-Amir Region: Band-e-Amir Region are all set to lock horns with Boost Region in the upcoming tenth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. Kandahar Cricket Stadium will play host to the highly-anticipated match on October 24, Sunday.

Boost Region are doing relatively well in the 50-over tournament. All the players in the team seem to have understood their role well. Boost looked in fine touch in the first two games as they scripted two back-to-back wins over Mis Ainak Region and Speen Ghar Region. Though the franchise lost their last game to Amo Region, they have all the resources and the talent to quickly make a comeback in the competition.

Band-e-Amir Region, on the other hand, are struggling to get going in the league. The players need to show more responsibly both with the ball and the bat for the team to do well in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. As of now, Band-e-Amir are reeling at the second-last place with just one victory from two league games.

Ahead of the match between Boost Region and Band-e-Amir Region; here is everything you need to know:

BOS vs BD Telecast

Boost Region vs Band-e-Amir Region fixture will not be telecasted in India

BOS vs BD Live Streaming

Fancode will live stream the match between Boost Region and Band-e-Amir Region.

BOS vs BD Match Details

Boost Region will play against Band-e-Amir Region at Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar at 09:45 AM IST on October 24, Sunday.

BOS vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Younis Ahmadzai

Vice-Captain- Ihsanullah Janat

Suggested Playing XI for BOS vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Munir Ahmad, Mohammad Sardar

Batters: Ihsanullah Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Younis Ahmadzai

All-rounders: Waqarullah Ishaq, Zubaid Akbari, Shafiqullah Ghafari

Bowlers: Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Rahman, Nijat Masood

BOS vs BD Probable XIs:

Boost Region: Ainuddin Kakar, Nasibullah Sherdali, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Munir Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Waqarullah Ishaq, Abdullah Tarakhail, Mohammad Alam, Syed Shirzad

Band-e-Amir Region: Abdul Rahman, Nijat Masood, Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Nisar Wahdat, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Younis Ahmadzai, Mohammad Sardar, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqar Salamkhel, Mohammadullah Hamkar

