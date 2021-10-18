BOS vs SG Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021, October 18, 10:00 AM IST

BOS vs SG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 match between Boost Region and Speen Ghar Region: Speen Ghar Region are all set to lock horns with Boost Region in the upcoming fourth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. The Kandahar Cricket Stadium will play host to the match on October 18, Monday. Coming into the Monday contest, Boost Region will have an edge over Speen Ghar Region.

Boost got off to a tremendous start in the competition. The team thrashed Mis Ainak Region by seven wickets. It was Ihsanullah Janat’s century that steered the team to victory in their first game. The franchise will now be hoping for another scintillating performance on Monday to extend their winning streak to two.

Speen Ghar Region, on the other hand, will aim for a comeback in the competition on Monday. The team failed to execute their plans properly in their first game as they suffered a defeat against Amo Region by 44 runs. After the initial setback, Speen Ghar will be eying a victory to open their account in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Boost Region and Speen Ghar Region; here is everything you need to know:

BOS vs SG Telecast

Boost Region vs Speen Ghar Region game will not be telecast in India.

BOS vs SG Live Streaming

The match between Boost Region and Speen Ghar Region will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOS vs SG Match Details

Boost Region will play against Speen Ghar Region at Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar at 10:00 AM IST on October 18, Monday.

BOS vs SG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tariq Stanikzai

Vice-Captain- Ihsanullah Janat

Suggested Playing XI for BOS vs SG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Munir Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil

Batters: Ihsanullah Janat, Tamim Surkhorodi, Bahar Ali Shinwari

All-rounders: Waqarullah Ishaq, Tariq Stanikzai, Tahir Adil

Bowlers: Yamin Ahmadzai, Batin Shah, Aftab Alam

BOS vs SG Probable XIs

Boost Region: Nasibullah Sherdali, Ihsanullah Janat, Ainuddin Kakar, Nasir Jamal, Munir Ahmad, Mohammad Alam, Syed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Waqarullah Ishaq, Abdullah Tarakhail

Speen Ghar Region: Ikram Alikhil, Tariq Stanikzai, Tamim Surkhorodi, Nasir Khan, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Tahir Adil, Farhad Momand, Aftab Alam, Batin Shah, Waheedullah Shafaq, Muslim Musa

