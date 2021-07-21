​BOT vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 21, 04:30 pm IST

BOT vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Botkyrka and Forenom Royals: The upcoming Group A clash of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Sweden will see Botkyrka locking horns with Forenom Royals. The match will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 21, Wednesday at 04:30 pm IST.

Botkyrka have enjoyed good success in the T10 Championship thus far. They are placed at the second position on the Group A points table. So far, Botkyrka have featured in three league games, winning two and losing one match. Their most recent outing in the league saw them defeating Stockholm by 11 runs.

Forenom Royals, on the other hand, have experienced contrasting fortunes. They could manage to win only win out of their three league games. The Royals are thus placed at the second last position on the Group A points table. After losing the first two matches, the team secured a victory in their last league game against Umea. Thus, the franchise will hope to continue the winning momentum.

Ahead of the match between Botkyrka and Forenom Royals; here is everything you need to know:

BOT vs FOR Telecast

The Botkyrka vs Forenom Royals match will not be broadcasted in India.

BOT vs FOR Live Streaming

The match between BOT vs FOR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BOT vs FOR Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Botkyrka and Forenom Royals at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 21, Wednesday at 04:30 pm IST.

BOT vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Arpit Tiwari

Vice-Captain- Tahir Tarar

Suggested Playing XI for BOT vs FOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anirudh Ram

Batsmen: Ankit Pandey, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar

All-rounders: Tahir Tarar, Arpit Tiwari, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurupal Randhawa

Bowlers: Ameya Bendre, Faisal Mushtaq, Osama Qureshi

BOT vs FOR Probable XIs:

Botkyrka: Wasif Muhammad, Tahir Tarar(c), Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood, Nadeem Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Shani Khawaja, Gurupal Randhawa, Faisal Mushtaq, Ali Hassani(wk), Ahmed Zulfiqar

Forenom Royals: Anirudh Ram, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Jayshil Kothari, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Sahli Prashar, Ameya Bendre, Srujan Gorthi, Rohit Juneja (c), Prabhu Dorairaj, Srinivas Manem

