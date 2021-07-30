BOT vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 30 08:30 pm IST

BOT vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Botkyrka vs Huddinge:

Botkyrka will lock horns with Huddinge in the first quarterfinal of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Sweden on Friday, July 30, at the Norsborg Cricket Ground. The match between BOT vs HUD will start at 08:30 pm (IST) and fans can catch the live coverage of the match on the FanCode app and website.

Botkyrka completed the group stage of the league at the third spot in Group B. On the other hand, Huddinge finished the Group Stage at the second spot in Group A.

Botkyrka have four out of their eight games so far in the season while their opponents were victorious five times in as many encounters.

Here is everything you need to know about the first quarterfinal of the ECS T10 Sweden, which will be played between Botkyrka and Huddinge:

BOT vs HUD Telecast

The match between BOT vs HUD is not televised in India

BOT vs HUD Live Streaming

The match between BOT vs HUD can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

BOT vs HUD Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 30 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. The BOT vs HUD match will start at 08:30 pm (IST).

BOT vs HUD captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Muhammad Tarar

Vice-captain: Farhad Momand II

BOT vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rashid Khan II

Batsmen: Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Farhad Momand II

All-rounders: Muhammad Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Saeed Ahmad, Gurpal Randhawa

Bowlers: Hameed Zuwak, Samiullah Rahmani, Abdul Hameed II

BOT vs HUD probable playing XI:

Botkyrka Probable Playing XI: Wasif Muhammad, Tahir Tarar ©, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Nadeem Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Shani Khawaja, Faisal Mushtaq, Ali Hassani (wk), Rehman Abdul

Huddinge Predicted Playing XI: Abdul Rashid Khan (c & wk), Farhad Momand, Saeed Ahmed, Akmal Zuwak, Sami Rahmani, Wakil Jalali, Hameed Zuwak, Nasir Iqbal, Javaid Dawoodzai, Imran Saddad, Bakht Pervaiz

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here