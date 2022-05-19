BOT vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match, May 19, 04:30 PM IST

BOT vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Botkyrka and Linkoping CC:

Botkyrka will be locking horns with Linkoping CC in the upcoming ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 games. The two back-to-back fixtures will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 04:30 PM IST and 06:30 PM IST on Thursday., May 19.

Botkyrka will be high on confidence on Thursday. The team made a dismal start by losing its first two matches against Alby Zalmi. However, they redeemed themselves in the next two games. Botkyrka defeated Stockholm Titans in the last two matches by 50 runs and seven wickets. The team will hope to continue the brilliant performance with the ball and move up the points table from third place.

Speaking of Linkoping CC, they have already faced a lot of ups and downs in the league. The team is second in the standings with three losses and as many wins. Linkoping gained momentum in their last match by defeating Stockholm Titans by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Botkyrka and Linkoping CC, here is everything you need to know:

BOT vs LKP Telecast

Botkyrka vs Linkoping CC game will not be telecast in India

BOT vs LKP Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOT vs LKP Match Details

BOT vs LKP match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 04:30 PM IST on May 19, Thursday.

BOT vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Ankit Naik

Vice-Captain – Zeeshan Mahmood

Suggested Playing XI for BOT vs LKP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shani Khawaja, Roohul Halim, Wasif Muhammad

Batters: Ankit Naik, Asad Javed, Zeeshan Mahmood

All-rounders: Gurpal Randhawa, SaberAli Syed

Bowlers: Kamran Rashid, Naveed Akbar, Osama Qureshi

BOT vs LKP Probable XIs:

Botkyrka: Gurpal Randhawa, Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood, Rehman Abdul

Linkoping CC: Kamran Rashid, Naveed Akbar, Sudesh Udugodage, Ankit Naik, Roohul Halim, Saad Khan, Saud Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Moeez, SaberAli Syed, Asad Javed

