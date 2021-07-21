BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 21, 12:30 pm IST

BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Botkyrka and Pakistanska Forening: Botkyrka will lock horns with Pakistanska Forening in the ninth match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The thriller will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 21, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST.

The debutants Botkyrka are enjoying a good outing in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. They find themselves sitting at the second position on the Group A points table after securing victory in two out of three league games. Botkyrka will be entering the contest on Wednesday after defeating Stockholm by 11 runs in their most recent match of the league.

Pakistanska Forening, on the other hand, are a team to beat in the T10 Championship. Forening are enjoying a tremendous outing as they have been unbeatable. The cricket club has won all their four league matches and are currently atop the points table. Their last match saw them registering a comfortable victory over Stockholm by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Botkyrka and Pakistanska Forening; here is everything you need to know:

BOT vs PF Telecast

The Botkyrka vs Pakistanska Forening match will not be broadcasted in India.

BOT vs PF Live Streaming

The match between BOT vs PF is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BOT vs PF Match Details

The ninth match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Botkyrka and Pakistanska Forening at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 21, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST.

BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Khalil Jalali

Vice-Captain- Sameer Ali Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BOT vs PF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Usama Chaudhry

Batsmen: Faraan Chaudhry, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar

All-rounders: Sameer Ali Khan, Khalil Jalali, Tahir Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood

Bowlers: Zubair Aslam, Jamal Awan, Bilal Muhammad

BOT vs PF Probable XIs:

Botkyrka: Tahir Tarar (C), Shani Khawaja, Ali Hassani (WK), Zeeshan Mahmood, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ashfaq, Wasif Muhammad, Osama Qureshi, Nadeem Ali, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq

Pakistanska Forening: Bilal Muhammad (C), Faraan Chaudhry, Kamran Zia (WK), Waqar Hassan, Sameer Ali Khan, Shari Shaji, Usama Chaudhry, Zubair Aslam, Abdullah Khalil, Khalil Jalali, Jamal Awan

