BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 19, 12:30 pm IST

BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Botkyrka and Pakistanska Forening:

Botkyrka will lock horns with Pakistanska Forening in the curtain-raiser of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The first match of the T10 competition will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 19, Monday at 12:30 pm IST.

Botkyrka are one of the oldest cricket clubs in Sweden and boasts of having a balanced blend of youngsters and experienced players at their disposal. Botkyrka will start their campaign in the T10 league as the underdogs. The team will be making their debut in the ECS tournament on Monday.

Pakistanska Forening, on the other hand, are deemed as the favorites to win the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. Forening lifted the cup during the previous edition after defeating Sigtuna CC in the final. The franchise will hope to continue their phenomenal performance from last year.

Ahead of the match between Botkyrka and Pakistanska Forening; here is everything you need to know:

BOT vs PF Telecast

The Botkyrka vs Pakistanska Forening match will not be broadcasted in India.

BOT vs PF Live Streaming

The match between BOT vs PF is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BOT vs PF Match Details

The first match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Botkyrka and Pakistanska Forening at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 19, Monday at 12:30 pm IST.

BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Khalil Jalali

Vice-Captain- Faraan Chaudhary

Suggested Playing XI for BOT vs PF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wasif Muhammad

Batsmen: Imam Din, Muhammad Ashfaq, Ali Husnain, Faraan Chaudhary

All-rounders: Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Khalil Jalali

Bowlers: Zubair Aslam, Aamer Riaz, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince

BOT vs PF Probable XIs:

Botkyrka: Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood

Pakistanska Forening: Ali Husnain, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Waqar Hasan, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Khalil Jalali, Zubair Aslam, Ali Usman

